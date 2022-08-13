ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Author in surgery after being stabbed on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
Entertainment
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again

The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
deseret.com

Who is Salman Rushdie? Author attacked on stage in rural New York

Salman Rushdie, an author who was targeted with death threats and bounties by Iran for his work, was attacked on a lecture stage in western New York on Friday. What happened: Just before Rushdie, 75, was to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, a reporter for The Associated Press reportedly saw a man rush the stage and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie, who fell to the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tenant of home that Anne Heche crashed into reacts to her death

Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into, is speaking out after the actress died as a result of her injuries. “The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in an Instagram video Friday. “This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.” Mishele’s reaction comes a week after Heche, 53, slammed into her home, engulfing it in flames. Her neighbor told Page Six that Mishele “was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipients Identified

Anne Heche will be taken off life support and her organs are set to be donated after the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The 53-year-old was deemed brain dead on August 12, despite her heart still beating, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
