Miami Gardens, FL

More Reason for the Dolphins to Sit Tua

By Alain Poupart
 2 days ago

The Miami Dolphins have decisions to make when it comes to whether to use Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and others in their preseason opener

If Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already was inclined to sit quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, his decision should be even easier now.

Maybe the biggest development in the preseason action Friday happened at Lincoln Financial Field when Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson left in the first half with a knee injury that looked ominous.

The news was much more promising late Saturday morning, with reports that the injury did not involve an ACL and that Wilson would miss "only" 2-4 weeks.

But the good news shouldn't change the impact of what happened with Wilson and how it should impact McDaniel's decision-making process.

Wilson's injury — even though it didn't turn out to be catastrophic — is exactly the kind of nightmare scenario every head coach dreads and weighs when deciding whether to use quarterbacks and other front-line players in preseason games, whose value has a limit in the first place because opponents usually employ pretty vanilla game plans.

McDaniel repeated Thursday that he was "pretty confident" that certain players would not play in the Dolphins' preseason opener, and one of those sure appeared to be Tagovailoa based on the coach's comments.

And the reason is partly to keep him safe and away from any potential injuries and partly because of the solid work he continues to do in practice, the latest example coming Thursday.

"I will say that based off of the last couple practices, I’m encouraged about the idea of not playing him," McDaniel said before practice Thursday. "But again, that remains to be seen from what happens today and again, that has nothing to do with bottom-line results offensively. It’s more how prepared he is at practice; I just want to continue to build off what he’s building on. All those things, there’s certain players that I feel pretty confident might not play, but I do not get ahead of myself. I did talk to the team this morning about it and as far as they’re concerned, everybody is expected to be prepared to play, but there’ll certainly be players that don’t, which today will have a good impact on.”

If Thursday was a test of sorts, Tua passed it with flying colors again.

Last summer, Tua played three series in the preseason opener against Chicago, played the entire first half in the second game against Atlanta, and was among the many starters who sat out the finale at Cincinnati.

On the one hand, the Dolphins do have a new offense and maybe some game action would be good before the real thing starts Sept. 11 against New England, but on the other, there really is no need to expose him to any potential injury. And, besides, Tua got way more reps in the two joint practices against the Bucs this week than he would figure to get in a limited appearance Saturday.

McDaniel did say the likelihood was that Tua would make a preseason appearance at some point, and the game against Las Vegas at Hard Rock Stadium next weekend would seem like a logical time to do it.

“Yeah, I would be surprised if he didn’t (play at all in the preseason)," McDaniel said. "That being said, I honestly try to take it day by day and not get ahead of myself because if you start thinking that way, then you can start creating reasons to fit what your agenda is. I understand the value of doing both things. There’s tremendous value in preserving and going through that rep, but that’s why I don’t spend time that far out. It’s in the immediate. But yeah, I’d be surprised if we didn’t get some of that done before the regular season starts.”

WHAT ABOUT HILL, HOWARD AND ARMSTEAD?

When McDaniel mentions "certain players" not likely to play, the focus automatically shifts to the players on the roster who have a Pro Bowl or more on their resume, and that would be Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead and Melvin Ingram III.

With Armstead coming off offseason knee surgery, there's certainly an argument to be made for sitting him out the entire preseason, and in the case of the other players, it's not like they really need to preseason game reps.

“To me, I feel like I need to work, but whatever Coach sees fit for this team," Hill said Thursday. "I came here to play ball. Football is football to me, so if I’m out there in the preseason I’m going to give 110 (percent).”

As reference, Hill, Armstead, Howard and Ingram all got preseason action last year with the Chiefs, Saints, Dolphins and Steelers, respectively.

The most snaps they got in a preseason game last year were 20 for Ingram, 16 for Armstead, 14 for Hill, and 9 for Howard in the game against Atlanta.

Asked whether he feels he needs the preseason work, Armstead said Thursday: “Always. We all need work. Everybody, everybody. You never get to a place where you got it or you’re perfect. It’s a daily progression so whatever Coach feels like that is, we’re going to roll with it.”

The best guess from this vantage point is that all of them do end up getting some preseason snaps, but they will be limited and they probably will come against Las Vegas on Aug. 20.

WHAT ABOUT WILSON AND THE JETS?

With the Wilson no longer a potential season-ender, we can forget about the idea of the Jets trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, who had an obvious connection with Robert Saleh being the defensive coordinator in San Francisco before he became Jets head coach and Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur being Garoppolo's QB coach with the 49ers from 2017-20.

There's talk of Wilson possibly being available for the Jets season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, and if he's not, then New York can turn to veteran Joe Flacco in the short term. That game would pit Flacco against the team he helped win the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

Comments / 10

Nathan Zimmerman
2d ago

let him take one or two series then you sit him. preseason isn't important enough to risk him getting hurt before the season starts

Reply(1)
8
Lanny Howe
1d ago

Tua has plenty of talent around him. He is young and the book is not out on him yet! Time will tell. He has the speedy Hill to throw touches to now.

Reply(1)
4
pressure
1d ago

Tua was “alright” at Alabama he had a lot of talent around him, but now he playing REAL football against better players on the other side the ball. He getting exposed big time lol. One good hit and he’ll be out for the season

Reply(1)
3
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
