Detroit, MI

7 Takeaways from Lions' 27-23 Loss to Atlanta Falcons

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Here are observations and takeaways from the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The final score of a preseason game is not the primary takeaway from a team's performance.

Before the start of the regular season, the Detroit Lions are hoping to discover who can be relied upon.

Despite not being able to capitalize on multiple opportunities to secure turnovers, there were things head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff can build upon in the next few weeks.

Here are several takeaways from Detroit's only preseason performance at Ford Field -- a 27-23 loss -- before Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles .

Starting offense delivers

The Detroit Lions' starting offense came to play. New offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has significantly more weapons to choose from, and they were on display at Ford Field.

Jared Goff's first and only possession was efficient.

Supporters got their first look at an offensive line that will surely become the talk of the league this season.

What was impressive was the ease the offense was able to move with down the field.

The coaching staff talked about wanting to rush the football more effectively, even in the red zone.

D'Andre Swift opened the scoring with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, behind quality blocking from the offensive line.

If the Falcons' offense didn't go on a long drive, supporters would have been treated to one more drive that likely would have netted more points.

Aidan Hutchinson makes great first impression

For most fans, the No. 2 overall pick was the main attraction to make the trek downtown for a game that does not count in the record books.

Boy, Hutchinson delivered as advertised in his NFL debut.

On his first defensive series, he recorded a tackle for loss, was disruptive in the backfield and showcased the big potential the coaching staff has been talking about all offseason long.

On the second play of the game, he was extremely fast off the football, and utilized an explosive first step to fly past veteran offensive tackle Jake Matthews.

The Falcons quickly deployed a double team against the rookie.

Detroit Lions' defense can only get better

While both sides of the football are not showcasing their entire repertoire, issues that arose for the team again popped up for the Lions' defense.

Detroit's defense struggled with guarding against the bootleg. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder was also able to carve up the defense on the ground in the second quarter, with two rushes for 39 yards.

One aspect of the Lions' performance that was reminiscent of last season was a penalty negating a potentially game-changing play.

Bobby Price led the defense down the field in celebration, after he secured what he thought was an interception. Unfortunately, the instant reflex of checking for a flag whenever a team makes a good play has not subsided.

Unfortunately, veteran Jarrad Davis was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty that negated a momentum-changer.

Detroit had multiple chances to get a turnover, but could not make the play.

Rookie Chase Lucas dropped an interception late in the fourth quarter, and Ridder made him pay.

The rookie showed poise on fourth-and-9, while trailing, 23-20. Staring down pressure from the Lions' defense, he found wideout Jared Bernhardt for a 21-yard touchdown, to give the Falcons a 27-23 lead.

Lions could easily upgrade from quarterback Tim Boyle

Boyle has had a pretty shaky training camp in his second season in Motown. While he had a solid deep ball to Kalif Raymond and a well-placed toss to Devin Funchess , there is definitely room for improvement.

On the day, Boyle missed multiple open receivers and in the third-quarter made one of his poorest decisions. He was picked off by Dee Alford and gave the Falcons the ball at the Lions' 15-yard line.

The defense kept the Falcons out of the end zone, but the Falcons took the lead, 20-17, midway through the third quarter after the turnover.

Wideout Kalif Raymond continues to be unsung hero

Make no mistake, Raymond is a player who has earned more playing time, based on his play at training camp.

He has made plays nearly each time he has stepped foot out on the field.

Not only has his speed been on display, but his big-play capability is quite intriguing.

Detroit has added several weapons offensively, and if Raymond can contribute as well, the offense's quick-strike capabilities can be tapped into.

With another deep reception recorded against the Falcons, Goff and Co. may have to draw up more plays for the veteran wideout when the regular season begins.

Malcolm Rodriguez is the rookie to watch

Rodriguez is not settling for a reserve role.

He is quick off the ball, and even delivered some hits during his debut performance in the NFL.

What was surprising was Rodriguez getting the nod to start over Alex Anzalone against the Falcons' offense.

While he was drafted in the sixth round, Rodriguez does not shy away from contact, and the coaching staff clearly is ready to give him added responsibilities.

The good news is that he appears quite capable of handling them.

Devin Funchess looks hungry

A player looking to make a name for himself after time away from the game came to play in the preseason opener .

Funchess was on the receiving end of a touchdown throw from Boyle, and even hurdled a defender in his debut in front of Detroit fans.

If he can find his form from his days playing with the Carolina Panthers, Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have added a veteran who could be a significant factor for the offense.

