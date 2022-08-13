Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Back to School: Navasota ISD Superintendent excited to build on academic success, momentum this year
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The first day of school for Navasota ISD students is Monday, Aug. 22. Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the upcoming year. “All the staff and teachers have been back on campus since last Monday. So this will...
KBTX.com
Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
KBTX.com
Burleson County Aggie Mom’s Club is hosting the Kolache Krunch 5K
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for Caldwell’s Kolache Festival, the Burleson County Aggie Moms’ Club will host its annual Kolache Krunch 5K. Jennifer Supak and Mary Cass, members of the Aggie Moms’ Club, joined First News at Four to share more about the event. Their...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Aggie grads commissioned to join the U.S. Armed Services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M graduates are moving onto their next chapter, some Aggies have decided to serve their country. At a recent graduation ceremony, 39 members of the Corps of Cadets were commissioned into the U.S. Armed Services. Congratulations and thank you for your service!
kagstv.com
A school bus driver creates his own solution in response to driver shortages
BRYAN, Texas — In the midst of a shortage of employees, a local school bus driver helps children with special needs. Students will resume classes at Bryan ISD on August 16th. Assistant director of operations, Claudell Lipscomb, expressed his delight at working with the students on their first day back.
KBTX.com
Local businesses work to find employees before students return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A hiring event at Century Square is working to connect local businesses with applicants before a flood of students get to town. The event was held by Century Square on Monday at the George Hotel. Many area businesses set up booths where they met with people in need of work.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Back to School Bash hosted by Chrissy’s Closet was a success!. More than 300 College Station ISD students received backpacks and shopped for gently-used clothing, new shoes, and other essentials. The event was made possible thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped these students get a great start to their school year.
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie Road construction may affect traffic ahead of school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on Greens Prairie Road may affect traffic near Forest Ridge Elementary on Wednesday, August 17, the first day of school in College Station ISD. Access to the parent drop-off driveway will be allowed from each direction, however traffic out of the school will be...
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials approve $100 million transportation bond for next election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When Brazos County voters go to the polls in November a new bond to help improve transportation around Bryan and College Station will be on the ballot. The transportation bond will be worth $100 million with most of it going towards funds to help with TxDOT projects.
KBTX.com
Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September
CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - For over 20 years Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in its downtown square and it’s getting to be that time again. Susan Mott, Director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Kovar, a member of the Kolache Festival committee, joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s festivities.
KBTX.com
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD adopts budget and lowers tax rate for 2022-23 fiscal year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees met Monday to adopt its budget and tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year. The budget for the next school year is $200.4 million. The new tax rate is now $1.1396 per $100 valuation. Last year, the rate was $1.2268. Although...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated prevails in ‘Crosstown Showdown’ vs Bryan 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Bryan in four sets Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17. Lady Tigers (3-7) got 8 kills from Bella Gutierrez and 7 from Lesley Munoz. A&M Consolidated participates in the Pflugerville Tournament starting Thursday. Bryan (2-8) was led...
KBTX.com
Madisonville shows strength during sweep of Snook
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over in Madisonville head coach Kristen Hooten and the Lady Mustangs hosted Snook to wrap up a four match homestand. The Lady Mustangs took an early lead in the first and didn’t look back. Madisonville sweeps Snook (25-13, 25-13, 25-16).
KBTX.com
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
KBTX.com
Brazos County recieves grant to create a public defender’s office and oversight board
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve the creation of the Brazos County Public Defender’s Office and Oversight Board. The county received a grant $1.8 million grant from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. The Texas Indigent Defense Commission provides financial support to counties to develop and provide a cost-effective indigent legal defense for residents as outlined in the U.S Constitution and state law.
KBTX.com
Bryan City Council unanimously passes Drought Disaster Declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council voted to extend the Drought Disaster Declaration. The decision was made unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday morning. A drought disaster declaration was originally signed on Aug. 11 but was only viable for seven days without this vote. The declaration allows the city...
wtaw.com
College Station Council Votes 4-3 Granting Future Construction Of 300 Apartments
Most members of the College Station city council liked the concept of building 300 apartments with the intent to serve the local medical community. But the council voted four to three at their August 11 meeting to change the land use and allow the development to move forward east of Baylor and Scott White hospital and behind a nursing home.
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
