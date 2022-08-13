BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO