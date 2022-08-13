Read full article on original website
KTLO
Late Otis Redding's birthday to be marked with weekend celebration in Georgia
41nbc.com
Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
WJCL
Flash ticket sale begins Monday for Georgia National Fair in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — A flash sale for tickets to the Georgia National fair starts Monday. For 33 hours, you can get tickets for $10, and have them sent straight to your phone. The fair runs from Oct. 6 until Oct. 16 in Perry, Georgia. Buy tickets here.
allongeorgia.com
Otis Redding Foundation to Host Weekend of Events in Macon Celebrating 81 Years of Otis Redding
YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, 100 new jobs created
MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb 1-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans...
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon
pctonline.com
Rollins Acquires Bug House Pest Control
'Highlight of our week' these dogs took center stage at the Georgia National Fairgrounds dog show
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
southgatv.com
SAM train car wins award
National nursing group apologizes for intentional exclusion of Black nurses
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
wgxa.tv
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
