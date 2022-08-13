The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Soul singer’s 81st birthday. The events, to take place September 9-10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Macon, GA and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts, which will further support the Foundation’s mission to empower, enrich, and motivate youth through education programs involving music, writing, and instrumentation.

