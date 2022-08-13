ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

Late Otis Redding's birthday to be marked with weekend celebration in Georgia

This September 9 marks what would’ve been late soul legend Otis Redding‘s 81st birthday, and coinciding with the milestone, the Otis Redding Foundation has organized a weekend of special events celebrating his legacy in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. The events, which include two special tribute concerts, will...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Otis Redding Foundation to Host Weekend of Events in Macon Celebrating 81 Years of Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Soul singer’s 81st birthday. The events, to take place September 9-10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Macon, GA and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts, which will further support the Foundation’s mission to empower, enrich, and motivate youth through education programs involving music, writing, and instrumentation.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, 100 new jobs created

MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb 1-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans...
MACON, GA
AOL Corp

Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon

A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
MACON, GA
pctonline.com

Rollins Acquires Bug House Pest Control

ATLANTA – Rollins announced the acquisition of Bug House Pest Control. Based in Milledgeville, Ga., Bug House will deepen Rollins said this acquisition will its presence throughout the important and growing Georgia market. Bug House Pest Control was founded by Mike Prosperi in 1993 and has grown to be...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

SAM train car wins award

CORDELE, GA – SAM Shortline’s manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during their annual Managers Conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

National nursing group apologizes for intentional exclusion of Black nurses

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Back in 1916, the American Nurses Association (ANA) "purposefully, systemically and systematically excluded Black nurses." Now, more than a century later, the ANA wants to hold themselves accountable and seek forgiveness. Chief Nursing Officer Shellisa Houston Martin with Houston Medical Center says apologizing is good, but it may not be enough.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
MACON, GA

