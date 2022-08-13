GLENVILLE — Glenville State University students marked the first day of Fall 2022 semester classes on Monday, August 15. During the previous week, new students took part in New Pioneer Orientation which was designed to help them create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect with the caring and dedicated professionals across campus, and become informed of the services the institution provides. They also had the opportunity to finalize course schedules, meet new friends, and take part in several activities.

