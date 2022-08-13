Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Connect Transit will add electric buses, micro-transit vans with 'system changing' $13 million federal grant
Connect Transit will get a $13 million federal grant that will pay for five new electric buses, electric vans for a new on-demand micro-transit service, and a new training and storage facility. “I can’t emphasize enough what this funding means for a system our size. This is system changing for...
Central Illinois Proud
Plans to expand Wintergreen Subdivision on hold
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — At Monday’s meeting, the Town of Normal’s council withdrew two agenda items pertaining to the Wintergreen subdivision. The withdrawals were at the request of developers. Developers originally had plans to expand the subdivision housing by an additional 4 acres. At a recent planning...
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Museum of History closed after staff contracts COVID
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History will be closed until further notice after at least three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The museum closed early Tuesday, a day on which they usually stay open late with free admission. This sudden change was due to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Bloomington proposes plan for Monroe Convention Center expansion
Bloomington has submitted a plan to Monroe County Board of Commissioners and County Council for activating the Monroe Convention Center expansion. As part of its proposal, the city would take full responsibility for the expansion in exchange for the County transferring ownership and management of the Convention Center and supporting properties.
Central Illinois Proud
CASA of the 10th holds Bags of Hope drive with community partners
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a tough life for abused or neglected children in the foster care system. They are often removed from homes with very few belongings. Grifols is partnering with CASA of the 10th Judicial District to help ease that burden and help provide comfort with Bags of Hope.
Central Illinois Proud
$15 million awarded to develop IT talent pipeline at Central Illinois colleges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Central Illinois colleges will see once-in-a-generation funding to develop the next generation of skilled IT workers. Illinois Central College (ICC), Bradley University and Eureka College collectively received $15 million through the U.S. Economic Development Administration Good Jobs Challenge Grant, a $500 million grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan, to develop the local information technology (IT) workforce through a talent pipeline management system.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release six inmates sentenced in Bureau County during Q4
Grand Ridge Community Consolidated School District 95 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students...
Central Illinois Proud
Engine trouble possibly behind plane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The small plane crash in Hanna City on Saturday was likely caused by engine trouble, based on the pilot’s distress call to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single engine plane crashed into Gil’s Restaurant on Route 116, killing both pilot James Evanson, 75...
Central Illinois Proud
Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Central Illinois Proud
How long will the gas price decline last?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are still falling in Peoria, and drivers saw the average gas price in the city fall 25.6 cents this week to average $3.95 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 85.7 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and only 62.4 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Free for all’ store in Pleasant Valley school district
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.
wjbc.com
Epiphany Farms founder: “It’s a little challenging” dealing with record inflation
BLOOMINGTON – Local farmers dealing with high costs are feeling the pinch regarding record inflation. According to Ken Myszka, founder of Epiphany Farms in Downs, inflation is hurting the bottom line. “Everything is up. And so that is obviously affecting us. I think we’re quickly trying to raise our...
1470 WMBD
Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
nprillinois.org
Benson farm family delivers tons of produce to food bank, with a little help from friends (and strangers)
A young Woodford County farm family is feeling grateful after an influx of volunteers helped them harvest a two-acre food plot, with the fresh produce destined for area food banks. Alison “Ali” and Nathan Gibbs, of rural Benson, operate Nathan’s family’s commercial row crop farm that for 70 years produced...
hoiabc.com
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
