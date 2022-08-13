ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WINTHROP, ME
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Cars
City
Naples, ME
Q97.9

A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine

Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Much needed rain arriving in Maine on Wednesday

There have been only a few times over the years where I was hoping to deliver the news of a soaking summer rain — this week is one of those times. The parched landscape and drying wells across southern and central Maine have turned even the most sun-loving Mainer into someone wishing for rain.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
WMTW

Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Packard Craft
WMTW

Work to start soon on new Maine skate park

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Work will soon start on a new skate park in South Portland. City leaders say they have raised all the money needed. Community members drove the fundraising effort, collecting $145,000. "We had a volunteer skate park committee that's kind of been pushing this thing, helping...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
WGME

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
hotradiomaine.com

(Event) Cuts For Class – FREE Back to School HAIRCUTS

Hot Radio Maine Presents The 2nd Annual CUTS FOR CLASS!! Monday August 29th we are teaming up with Crow’s Nest Barbershop in Auburn and giving away FREE back to school HAIRCUTS (students 18 and under) First Come, first serve. While time permits. First day of school is always a...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

City of Portland, Tandem Mobility team up to bring bike share to city

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland is launching a bikeshare program starting Monday, August 15th. Tandem Mobility will operate the program with 50 bikes to start. More will be added to the fleet in the week ahead. In all, there will eventually be 150 geared bikes and 50 electric assist bikes staged...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?

Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy