auburntigers.com
John Samuel Shenker senior spotlight: 'Time to flip the page'
AUBURN, Ala. – Coming off a record-setting season for an Auburn tight end, John Samuel Shenker had a decision to make at the end of the 2021 campaign. Would he exercise his extra year of eligibility, would he continue to be a dual-sport athlete, or would he move on to the next chapter of life?
auburntigers.com
Auburn picked fourth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn soccer has been picked to finish fourth overall in the Southeastern Conference this season by the league's head coaches, the SEC office announced Monday. Tennessee was voted as the favorite with Arkansas, South Carolina and Alabama also joining the Tigers inside the top five. The...
auburntigers.com
A new Tank: Bigsby embarks on junior season with 'different vibe'
AUBURN, Ala. – It was week three of the shortened COVID season in 2020. Auburn was hosting Arkansas in a division clash. Early in the second quarter, freshman Tank Bigsby looked like he was stopped for a short gain. But he broke away from two tacklers, bounced it outside, shed a third tackler and picked up 17 yards.
auburntigers.com
Tigers to send four to U.S. Amateur
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's golf will send four student-athletes to compete at the esteemed 122nd edition of U.S. Amateur in Paramus, New Jersey. Making their career debuts at the tournament will be juniors Carson Bacha and J.M. Butler and sophomores Frankie Harris and Evan Vo. Butler received exemption...
