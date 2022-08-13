Read full article on original website
Tanker truck that released chemical vapors in South Jersey was properly labeled, officials say
All paperwork was filed correctly and the tanker truck that released a rotten odor in South Jersey last week was properly labeled, representatives from the trucking company TransChem USA told residents at a town hall meeting Tuesday night.
CDC: Wastewater test shows that polio has been in the Hudson Valley since April
The CDC says 260 wastewater samples from treatment plants in Rockland and Orange counties were tested for polio, and they discovered a specimen of polio from April in Orange County.
