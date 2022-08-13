Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to renew therapy contracts, handle federal funds Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Gov. Jim Justice celebrates completion of North Central West Virginia Airport project Tuesday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday marked the culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning for stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
Harrison County Board of Education meets Tuesday for updates and items for start of school
The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday for a regular session. The board approved two therapy contract renewals as well as other personnel items to prepare for the beginning of school next week.
FallFest returns to West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The metaphorical school bell rings in the new semester for West Virginia University students on Wednesday, but on Tuesday night, the only thing on their minds was FallFest. The annual night-before-classes-start concert — a WVU tradition that like so many others was stolen by...
Palatine Legends Series, Hometown Market to be held in Fairmont, West Virginia, Saturday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday, those in Marion County will have a full day of fun on their hands, starting with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market and Tomato Festival in the morning and a free Palatine Park Legends Series show at night. Starting at 10 a.m....
Tiffany Jean Sampson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Clarksburg woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday…
Free machining and machine tool training available
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age...
Grant application window nearing for VFDs
At the August meeting of the Lewis County Firefighters Association, Jackson’s Mill VFD Chief Steve Byers Jr., who is a member of the State Fire Commission, said the opportunity to apply for fire marshal grants ends September 15. VFDs that apply can be awarded up to $6,000. Byers said...
UPDATE: Interstate 79 lanes closed after wreck, truck fire in Marion County, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — The medical examiner and multiple emergency units were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a wreck near the South Fairmont exit on Interstate 79, according to a Marion County 911 supervisor. A tractor-trailer burst into flames after the wreck near the construction...
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
Lewis County Fair Pageant scheduled for August 20
The 2022 Lewis County Fair Pageants will be held this weekend at Lewis County High School Auditorium. 42 contestants total will be competing to reign over the Lewis County Fair this year. Saturday will be the Teen, Queen, Ms., and Mrs. Pageant. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the...
Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year
All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
Lewis Commission approves study for water, sewer on Corridor H
Lewis County Commissioners approved the hiring of CEC for a water feasibility study and Potesta for a sewer feasibility study for Corridor H. The commission conducted a 5G process to have the studies done for water and sewer for the area along Corridor H. Commission President Agnes Queen said this...
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
DMV offers appointments to get REAL ID
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that residents now have a new, convenient option for getting their REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The DMV’s new digital service — REAL ID Headstart — offers an easy and guided path...
Annual e-cycling event is Saturday
KINGWOOD — This year’s e-cycling event is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the old Preston Memorial Hospital lot. The event is sponsored by the Preston County Solid Waste Authority and is open to everyone.
Worthy of a celebration
Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
State Police charge Taylor, West Virginia, felon with 2nd-degree murder in Thornton shooting
GRAFTON (WV News) — A convicted felon is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 10 shooting death of another individual on Thomas Farm Road, Thornton, according to the office of Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord. Burel Dale Mingus, 49, of Thornton was arrested by State Police Cpl. J.G....
4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition
The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
Fairmont State’s College of Nursing to continue White Coat Ceremony tradition
Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will honor students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. in Falcon Center Gym 1. The White Coat Ceremony tradition marks a student’s transition from pre-nursing into clinical practice. During the ceremony, the white coat is placed upon each student’s shoulders by nursing faculty, with the ceremony concluding with the recitation of the Nurses Pledge.
The good and bad of it
In assessing Marion County’s public school students’ progression, it’s unfortunately a good news-bad news scenario. The good news is that Marion County students showed improvement and are above the state average. The bad news is the state average isn’t very good.
