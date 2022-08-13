CHARLESTON — The state recently released totals on the Fiscal Year 2022 receipts of the 1% municipal sales tax to cities, as well as the final quarter totals. In Preston County, Kingwood received $119,726.21 for the second quarter, which includes April, May and June. Its total receipts for Fiscal Year 2022, which began July 1, 2021, and ended June 30, were $510,477.32. Kingwood has had the tax since July 2019.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO