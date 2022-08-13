Read full article on original website
WVNews
New principal eager to begin classes at Heritage Christian School, in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School faculty, students and staff met a new principal during the past few weeks: Tony Etris. A Morgantown native, Etris was introduced during a school picnic and school board meetings.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education renews therapy contracts, notes GameChanger development
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday for a regular session that featured several personnel items. The board renewed a contract with Milestones & Music LLC for services that include music therapy.
WVNews
Community Music Program at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now…
WVNews
Community Music Program at West Virginia University now accepting registrations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Community Music Program at West Virginia University is now registering students for the term that begins Aug. 29. The program is open to everyone, including beginners, amateurs and performers of all ages and levels, and it isn't necessary to be a WVU student.
WVNews
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
WVNews
Sept. 8th Free Naloxone Day goes fully statewide–all 55 counties participating
On September 8, all 55 West Virginia counties are banding together to host the largest day of free naloxone distribution in the state. In its third year, Save a Life Day will include every county for the first time. You can find a statewide map of over 150 events at savealifewv.org.
WVNews
4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition
The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
WVNews
Lewis County Fair Pageant scheduled for August 20
The 2022 Lewis County Fair Pageants will be held this weekend at Lewis County High School Auditorium. 42 contestants total will be competing to reign over the Lewis County Fair this year. Saturday will be the Teen, Queen, Ms., and Mrs. Pageant. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the...
WVNews
OBIT James Hott.jpg
NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
WVNews
Sign up now for farm tour
MORGANTOWN — A veterans agriculture training program workshop and farm tour are planned for 5 p.m. Aug. 23. The tour will begin at 5 p.m. at the Abel Farm, 617 Ramp Hollow Road, Pursglove.
WVNews
Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year
All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
WVNews
Final Second Saturday of the summer draws a crowd
KINGWOOD — The final Blueprint Communities Second Saturday street fair of the season had customers lining South Price Street looking at what vendors had to offer and trying a variety of foods. Events for the kids included bubbles, face painting, sidewalk chalk, Popsicles and inflatable bowling in honor of...
WVNews
The good and bad of it
In assessing Marion County’s public school students’ progression, it’s unfortunately a good news-bad news scenario. The good news is that Marion County students showed improvement and are above the state average. The bad news is the state average isn’t very good.
WVNews
A wise investment
We’re glad to see a program announced by Gov. Jim Justice back in June make its way to Lewis County. Thanks to a grant from EMS WV: Answer the Call Initiative, the Lewis County Emergency Squad will offer EMT training free of charge.
WVNews
FY22 totals for 1% municipal tax announced
CHARLESTON — The state recently released totals on the Fiscal Year 2022 receipts of the 1% municipal sales tax to cities, as well as the final quarter totals. In Preston County, Kingwood received $119,726.21 for the second quarter, which includes April, May and June. Its total receipts for Fiscal Year 2022, which began July 1, 2021, and ended June 30, were $510,477.32. Kingwood has had the tax since July 2019.
WVNews
Busy summer for Horner CEOS Club
Summer has been a busy time for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club. In June the club held their regular meeting with Lisa Arnold lesson leader. Lisa shared information on “West Virginia Rhythm-Music in the Mountains” and led the group in singing some familiar tunes. Final plans were made for the club trip.
WVNews
Two people sentenced for kidnapping related to 2021 murder
OAKLAND, Maryland — Two people were sentenced in Maryland last week on charges related to the kidnapping and murder of an Oakland man last year. The body of the man, Jimmy Lee Barkley, was later found in Preston County.
WVNews
With two weeks to go, questions remain for WVU football outlook
About this time of year, an eclipse occurs. Not one of a celestial object, such as the Sun or the Moon, but rather the one that falls over the practice fields of college football teams.
WVNews
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to begin phase out
CHARLESTON — The state’s program to help renters struggling to pay housing costs due to the COVID-19 Pandemic is entering a new phase. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program — administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund — has distributed more than $139 million and satisfied over 45,000 claims.
WVNews
DMV offers appointments to get REAL ID
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that residents now have a new, convenient option for getting their REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The DMV’s new digital service — REAL ID Headstart — offers an easy and guided path...
