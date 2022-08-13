ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition

The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Fair Pageant scheduled for August 20

The 2022 Lewis County Fair Pageants will be held this weekend at Lewis County High School Auditorium. 42 contestants total will be competing to reign over the Lewis County Fair this year. Saturday will be the Teen, Queen, Ms., and Mrs. Pageant. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

OBIT James Hott.jpg

NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
NEW CREEK, WV
WVNews

Sign up now for farm tour

MORGANTOWN — A veterans agriculture training program workshop and farm tour are planned for 5 p.m. Aug. 23. The tour will begin at 5 p.m. at the Abel Farm, 617 Ramp Hollow Road, Pursglove.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year

All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Final Second Saturday of the summer draws a crowd

KINGWOOD — The final Blueprint Communities Second Saturday street fair of the season had customers lining South Price Street looking at what vendors had to offer and trying a variety of foods. Events for the kids included bubbles, face painting, sidewalk chalk, Popsicles and inflatable bowling in honor of...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

The good and bad of it

In assessing Marion County’s public school students’ progression, it’s unfortunately a good news-bad news scenario. The good news is that Marion County students showed improvement and are above the state average. The bad news is the state average isn’t very good.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

A wise investment

We’re glad to see a program announced by Gov. Jim Justice back in June make its way to Lewis County. Thanks to a grant from EMS WV: Answer the Call Initiative, the Lewis County Emergency Squad will offer EMT training free of charge.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FY22 totals for 1% municipal tax announced

CHARLESTON — The state recently released totals on the Fiscal Year 2022 receipts of the 1% municipal sales tax to cities, as well as the final quarter totals. In Preston County, Kingwood received $119,726.21 for the second quarter, which includes April, May and June. Its total receipts for Fiscal Year 2022, which began July 1, 2021, and ended June 30, were $510,477.32. Kingwood has had the tax since July 2019.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Busy summer for Horner CEOS Club

Summer has been a busy time for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club. In June the club held their regular meeting with Lisa Arnold lesson leader. Lisa shared information on “West Virginia Rhythm-Music in the Mountains” and led the group in singing some familiar tunes. Final plans were made for the club trip.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to begin phase out

CHARLESTON — The state’s program to help renters struggling to pay housing costs due to the COVID-19 Pandemic is entering a new phase. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program — administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund — has distributed more than $139 million and satisfied over 45,000 claims.
HOUSE RENT
WVNews

DMV offers appointments to get REAL ID

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that residents now have a new, convenient option for getting their REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The DMV’s new digital service — REAL ID Headstart — offers an easy and guided path...
POLITICS

