PITAKA offers MagSafe solutions for your place or on the go with MagEZ Slider and other PitaFlow accessories

By Sponsored Post
 4 days ago
PITAKA creates some of the most interesting accessories for iPhone owners. With MagSafe compatible and standard Qi chargers, Apple users can take advantage of its products on the go, at home, or at the office. Here are some of the best options you can find now.

PITAKA MagEZ Slider is the perfect companion to your desk or nightstand setup

PITAKA’s MagEZ Slider is a multi-charging power solution that simultaneously charges three devices at the same time while offering a slider MagSafe power bank. Its compact desktop charging system easily conserves space while you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and even wireless charging earbuds, such as AirPods.

Since PITAKA’s MagEZ Slider offers two options, you can use it on your desktop or just slide it out of the dock to use it as a MagSafe-compatible power bank.

As the company explains, the MagEZ Slider has a unique dock that simultaneously charges the portable charger along with your other essentials. The included power bank is packed with 4,000 mAh of power, ensuring your iPhone has enough juice to last the day while featuring an ergonomic design and aramid fiber finish guaranteeing an all-day comfortable hold.

For $139, PITAKA offers free shipping for orders over $30 and has a 7-day returning policy. You can find it here and on Amazon.

In addition, PITAKA also offers additional MagSafe-compatible products, such as the Mount Pro, which is perfect for charging your iPhone while in the car, and the Mount Lite, which firmlys holds your iPhone. You can find them here starting from $39.99.

Last but not least, the MagEZ Card Sleeve 3 is the perfect MagSafe Wallet alternative that lets you hold two chip/magnetic stripe cards or four business cards at once. You can find it here for $29.99.

Discover all PITAKA’s accessories for your iPhone here.

PitaFlow is the ultimate ecosystem of magnetic accessories that fully integrates with your iPhone and iPad

While you already have a glimpse of what you can do with PITAKA’s MagEZ accessories, there’s more to take advantage of. Thanks to the PitaFlow ecosystem, which wants to improve and integrate your daily routine – not just iPhone users’ – iPad owners can also have a proper ecosystem of magnetic accessories at home.

For iPad mini 6, PITAKA offers its MagEZ Case Pro with a reinforced frame and airbags around all corners to protect your tablet from damage. In addition, its pen clip secures your Apple Pencil anywhere you go.

With the MagEZ Charging Stand, you can also attach your iPad mini 6 to secure a good-looking premium stand. The best part of this PITAKA accessory is the ability to charge your tablet while focusing on the screen.

For iPad Air and iPad Pro users, PITAKA brings stands, protective cases, and folios to better secure, hold, and carry your iPad. And they just recently released a FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard that lets you carry your devices and some other EDC items without adding too much bulk and also allows you to set up your workstation in a split second. All of them with a premium finish. Find PitaFlow accessories for your iPad here.

Wrap up

These are some of the best offerings PITAKA has for its users. Whether you want to charge your iPhone at home or on the go, or just increase your flow while working from the iPad, the company has cases, stands, and Folio options ready for the latest generation of Apple products.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?

Ever wonder how much battery capacity Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what size battery your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, battery details eventually surface in teardowns. Join along for a look at the complete iPhone battery mAh list for how much battery capacity comes with every iPhone model.
Gurman: Apple readying new HomePod and smart home devices

Apple could be readying a new high-end HomePod, an updated HomePod mini as well as two other home devices that could see the light of the day around the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says that...
iPhone RAM list: Here's how much memory each iPhone model has

Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much memory your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details surface in teardowns and from other sources like Apple’s supply chain. Read along for a look at the complete iPhone RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPhone model.
Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?

It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
Apple stops signing iOS 15.5 following iOS 15.6 release

Apple on Wednesday stopped signing iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, exactly one week after the company released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to all users. As a result, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.6 to iOS 15.5, which may affect users waiting for jailbreak.
Researcher reports fraudulent Chinese apps on the Mac App Store

Despite Apple’s claims that the App Store is a “safe place you can trust,” it seems that some developers still find ways to bypass the company’s review process to distribute fraudulent apps to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This time, a researcher identified as “Privacy1St” (Alex Kleber) has shared a report about multiple Chinese apps that have fooled the App Store review team.
Poll: Do you like the way Apple brought battery percentage back to iPhone with iOS 16?

IOS 16 was announced in June with multiple new features, including a new lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, improved Focus mode, options to edit and unsend messages in iMessage, and more. This week the company released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, and it came with a surprise: the battery percentage for modern iPhones. However, the once beloved feature now seems quite controversial.
'Today At Apple' launches group sessions in retail stores, here's how they work

Five years ago, Apple started its Today at Apple initiative by combining workshops and creative performances in its retail stores. After the program moved online during the pandemic, the company brought back the initiative to its retail stores and now it’s announcing a new way to take advantage of it with workshops with private group sessions.
How do I keep my iPhone battery health at 100%?

It seems like iPhone owners are completely obsessed with the health of their batteries. I've lost count of the number of times I've been asked how to keep an iPhone's battery at 100% health, and there are countless YouTube videos and articles telling owners how to do this. I have...
