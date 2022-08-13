Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
411mania.com
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
411mania.com
WWE News: Quincy Elliott Is Coming to NXT, Liv Morgan Attends MLB WWE Night
– “Super Diva” Quincy Elliott is making his way to NXT. During tonight’s episode of NXT, a vignette was aired in which Elliott cut a promo talking about how he’s never struggled with how he’s different because he owns it. Elliott has been a regular...
MLB・
411mania.com
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
411mania.com
John Cena Says His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Would be a Statue of Just Vince McMahon
– During a recent Q&A session at the Wales Comic-Con this month, WWE Superstar John Cena was asked who he would put on his own personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. According to Cena, he would make it a one-person statue of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October
New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
411mania.com
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend
They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Chris Jericho Really the Last Survivor of the Dungeon?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Gallus Makes NXT Debut At NXT Heatwave, Attack Diamond Mine
Gallus has arrived in NXT, as they made their debut with an attack on Diamond Mine during tonight’s Heatwave. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang appeared during tonight’s show when they attacked Diamond Mine in the middle of a segment where the NXT group appeared to be at the breaking point, with Julius Creed accusing Roderick Strong of sabotaging them.
411mania.com
Smackdown To Be Pre-Empted to FOX Sports 1 For World Series
Smackdown will be heading to FOX Sports 1 at least once due to the World Series. PWInsider reports that game one of the series takes place on October 28th and will result in Smackdown being moved to FOX Sports 1 for the night. In addition, if the series goes to...
411mania.com
Santos Escobar Loses to Tony D’Angelo On WWE NXT, Banished From Brand
Santos Escobar’s days in NXT are done after he lost to Tony D’Angelo in a All or Nothing Street Fight on tonight’s show. Escobar and D’Angelo settled their feud with a street fight that saw the two go back and forth, as well as both men’s allies get involved, until D’Angelo picked up the win with a crowbar shot to the head of his rival.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
Comments / 0