Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer

Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22

Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract

WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact

– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October

New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
Gallus Makes NXT Debut At NXT Heatwave, Attack Diamond Mine

Gallus has arrived in NXT, as they made their debut with an attack on Diamond Mine during tonight’s Heatwave. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang appeared during tonight’s show when they attacked Diamond Mine in the middle of a segment where the NXT group appeared to be at the breaking point, with Julius Creed accusing Roderick Strong of sabotaging them.
Smackdown To Be Pre-Empted to FOX Sports 1 For World Series

Smackdown will be heading to FOX Sports 1 at least once due to the World Series. PWInsider reports that game one of the series takes place on October 28th and will result in Smackdown being moved to FOX Sports 1 for the night. In addition, if the series goes to...
Santos Escobar Loses to Tony D’Angelo On WWE NXT, Banished From Brand

Santos Escobar’s days in NXT are done after he lost to Tony D’Angelo in a All or Nothing Street Fight on tonight’s show. Escobar and D’Angelo settled their feud with a street fight that saw the two go back and forth, as well as both men’s allies get involved, until D’Angelo picked up the win with a crowbar shot to the head of his rival.
