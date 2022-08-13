$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fast food workers rally outside of Capitol pushing industry labor bill
(The Center Square) – Fast food workers braved the 100-degree heat and rallied outside of the California Capitol in Sacramento Tuesday to urge lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom to support a bill that they say will provide fair wages and greater protections for fast food workers. The workers –...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona leaders celebrate universal school choice law as potential ballot challenge lingers
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined families, educators, and community leaders on Tuesday to celebrate Arizona’s recently-enacted universal school choice law at a time when a challenge to the law is mounting. The law makes all Arizona’s school-age children eligible for the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Campaign to increase vote threshold for new or increased taxes in California submits signatures for a place on the 2024 ballot
Californians for Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability submitted more than 1.1 million signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the vote requirement for new taxes and define levies, charges and fees as taxes in the California Constitution. Currently, state tax increases require approval by a two-thirds vote in each chamber...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmaker sues Oklahoma over CARES Act education spending transparency
(The Center Square) – A lawmaker filed a lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma Tuesday, claiming mismanagement and lack of transparency over pandemic relief money meant for education. Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said requests to review the state’s spending of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER) under the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Whitmer suggests school sales tax holiday; GOP calls it 'pandering'
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies for the upcoming school year, drawing GOP criticism of “pandering.”. “As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Advocacy group promotes benefits of ending cash bail in Illinois but legal officials disagree
(The Center Square) – In the wake of a wave of district attorneys around Illinois warning of the consequences of ending cash bail in the state, activists are saying otherwise. On Tuesday, elected officials and the advocacy group The People's Lobby attended public bond court hearings and stood outside...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DOE discharges $15.7 million for Iowa ITT Tech Institute student loans
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s discharging all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Technical Institute students. This action applies to 900 borrowers in Iowa, who will get $15.7 million in debts discharged, a news release from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said. Borrowers received the loans to attend the for-profit school from 2005 through September 2016, when it closed. It also includes borrowers who have not yet applied for a borrower defense to repayment discharge.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lynette GreyBull Comments on Winning Democratic Nomination for Wyoming’s U.S. House
I want to thank the voters of Wyoming, my amazing campaign team, the state Democratic Party and all the hard-working county parties, and especially Meghan Jensen, a true visionary in this great state. If this primary season seemed exceptional to you, it's because it was. Some national political leaders asked...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania bans scholarship displacement, but few colleges admit to the practice
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a new law that bans “scholarship displacement,” a practice where universities reduce financial aid to students when they receive an outside scholarship. University officials said they already do not displace outside scholarships unless required to do so by law. However, critics...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina treasurer wants state Supreme Court to examine state's certificate of need laws
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wants the state Supreme Court to look at how the state's certificate of need laws benefit healthcare monopolies at the expense of consumers and taxpayers. Folwell submitted an amicus (friend of the court) brief to the state's highest court on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio’s Medicare plan to cover new moms for a year approved
(The Center Square) – About 21,000 women in Ohio annually are expected to be covered for 12 months after the birth of a child after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the state’s request to extend coverage from 60 days to a year, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former aides encouraging Mitch Daniels to run again for Indiana governor
Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels isn't yet saying what he'll do next after closing the books at the end of the year on his decade-long tenure as Purdue University president. In the meantime, some of his former aides are trying to steer the Republican back into the friendly confines of the Indiana Statehouse.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia's Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: What Washington state's primaries predict for the Midterms
As political analysts were agog over the abortion referendum results rolling in from Kansas, Washington state was quietly conducting its primary elections. They’ve largely been overlooked, in part because Washington has been so slow to complete its count, but they offer some of the best insight into what type of year 2022 will ultimately be. Right now, they are most consistent with a good, but not great, Republican year, although a very good Republican year (or a disappointing Republican year) are still in play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington state cumulative revenue up nearly $37M over June prediction
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Policy group warns of 'fiscal cliff' for coastal restoration projects as BP settlement money ends
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana is warning about the "coastal fiscal cliff" looming a decade from now, when money for coastal work from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill dries up. A PAR report published on Monday highlights what the end of the settlement...
Comments / 0