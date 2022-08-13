Lock will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is unfortunate timing for Lock, as he handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday and was slated to draw the start against Chicago. While coach Pete Carroll maintains that Geno Smith is the team's No. 1 quarterback, the starting opportunity would have been a chance for Lock to make an impression. He will now have to wait until he's cleared to return to practice in order to prepare for his next chance to see game action, which would be the Seahawks' preseason finale on Aug. 26. In his absence, Smith and Jacob Eason are the lone healthy quarterbacks on the Seahawks' roster.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO