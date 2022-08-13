Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
MMAmania.com
Coach: Jacked Jon Jones now ‘more powerful’ than Alistair Overeem — ‘Fans are gonna be shocked’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will finally make good on the promise he made nearly a decade ago, packing on the pounds ahead of his heavyweight debut at some point in late 2022. So what can fans expect on fight night?. “His weight is up...
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Dominick Cruz after knockout loss at UFC San Diego?
UFC San Diego went down this past weekend (Sat., Aug., 13, 2022) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., providing combat fans with an absolute thrilling night of action-packed fights. Plenty of fighters were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Ariane Lipski, who was knocked out by Priscila Cachoeira in the first round (see it here).
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paige VanZant reveals it wasn’t her choice to pull out of BKFC London fight
Paige VanZant had every intention to get back in action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022). With Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) making its debut in London, England, the deck was stacked, including a VanZant versus Charisa Sigala match up. However, it was revealed earlier today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that the bout was postponed due to undisclosed reasons. Initial reports hinted that VanZant may have been the one to pull out of the bout but “12 Guage” has since cleared the air in that regard.
MMAmania.com
Youngest fighter in UFC history? 17 year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. set for Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ debut
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could sign the youngest fighter in the history of the promotion if undefeated bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0) is able to defeat Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s “Contender Series” on Sept. 20 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
MMAmania.com
Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight
Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
MMAmania.com
Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcin Tybura full fight preview | UFC 278
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight grapplers Alexandr Romanov and Marcin Tybura will duel this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. What’s this? An actually interesting Heavyweight prospect? Undefeated, credentialed, and just 31 years of age? It simply cannot be!
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego medical suspensions, injuries: Mangled Dominick Cruz facing possible six-month sit
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was crushed by a Marlon Vera head kick in the UFC San Diego main event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., which could bench “The Dominator” for up to six months unless otherwise cleared by a physician.
MMAmania.com
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Superbon set to defend title against Chingiz Allazov at ONE on Prime Video 2
ONE Championship is starting off its relationship with Amazon Prime video in a big way. MMA Mania has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that ONE on Prime Video 2 on Sept. 30, 2022, has a co-main event title tilt. It will be Featherweight kickboxing champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn (113-34), looking to defend his throne against Belarusian kickboxer of Azerbaijani descent, Chingiz Allazov (55-5, 1 no-contest). The show will air at 9 p.m. ET and no location has been revealed as of yet.
