ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick

Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
SAN DIEGO, CA
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”

UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mmanews.com

Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time

UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Jackson Wink#Mma#Ufc Hall Of Famer#Espn#Dc Rc
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
UFC
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed’ Paige VanZant reveals it wasn’t her choice to pull out of BKFC London fight

Paige VanZant had every intention to get back in action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022). With Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) making its debut in London, England, the deck was stacked, including a VanZant versus Charisa Sigala match up. However, it was revealed earlier today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that the bout was postponed due to undisclosed reasons. Initial reports hinted that VanZant may have been the one to pull out of the bout but “12 Guage” has since cleared the air in that regard.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcin Tybura full fight preview | UFC 278

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight grapplers Alexandr Romanov and Marcin Tybura will duel this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. What’s this? An actually interesting Heavyweight prospect? Undefeated, credentialed, and just 31 years of age? It simply cannot be!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MiddleEasy

17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Superbon set to defend title against Chingiz Allazov at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship is starting off its relationship with Amazon Prime video in a big way. MMA Mania has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that ONE on Prime Video 2 on Sept. 30, 2022, has a co-main event title tilt. It will be Featherweight kickboxing champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn (113-34), looking to defend his throne against Belarusian kickboxer of Azerbaijani descent, Chingiz Allazov (55-5, 1 no-contest). The show will air at 9 p.m. ET and no location has been revealed as of yet.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy