Kentucky judge accused of pressuring lawyer to support his reelection, suspended
A Kentucky judge was suspended with pay on Friday following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson following a daylong hearing in which he told commissioners they were being used for political purposes, The Paducah Sun reported.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a new law requiring the city to spend more on police is unconstitutional. The law, approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson this year, raises the portion of Kansas City’s budget that must […] The post Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending appeared first on Missouri Independent.
