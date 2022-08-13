When A.J. Styles and Bobby Lashley took the ring for their first-ever singles match in WWE, TNA, or any promotion really, fans bucked in for what was expected to be a darn good match. As Corey Graves and company pointed out at the onset of the outing, the two performers are living legends who will certainly see their careers culminate in spots in the Hall of Fame, and while they may be a little longer in the tooth, the duo can very much still go within the squared circle.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO