Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area
Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
What is 'quiet quitting'? As burned-out workers scale back, job fairs happening around Houston
While some burned-out employees are scaling back on the effort they put into their jobs, it could just be time to find a new one. Here's where you can meet up with recruiters on the spot.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
Multiple Texas cities among 20 best in the country to throw a backyard pool party, study says
Grab some beer, meats to barbecue, several sides, sunscreen and whatever else your heart desires and throw an awesome backyard pool party. A recent study actually found where in the U.S. are the best cities to throw this exact kind of party!
Click2Houston.com
Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! District F to hold career fair with major employers in Alief on Saturday
HOUSTON – Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas will host her 2nd Annual District F Career Fair this Saturday, with more than 75 participating employers and resource groups scheduled to attend. The event will be held from 10 a.m. 2p.m. at the Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers, located at...
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
KHOU
Luxurious vinyl flooring
HOUSTON — Maria Sotolongo stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth buys Houston Medicare insurer
UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.
Click2Houston.com
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
Two More Salad and Go Locations to Open in Houston, Katy
Soups, salads, wraps, and more will be available at these new restaurants.
KHOU
