ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
constructiondive.com

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area

Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Rental Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Har
KHOU

Luxurious vinyl flooring

HOUSTON — Maria Sotolongo stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston

Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
HOUSTON, TX
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth buys Houston Medicare insurer

UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.
HOUSTON, TX
virtualbx.com

Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy