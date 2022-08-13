ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

abc57.com

Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Niles cold case file reopens decades later

NILES, Mich. -- An investigator is opening back up a cold case about a Janis Sanders who went missing in Niles in 1975. Janis was last seen leaving her job as a waitress at Pete's Patio in Niles around midnight on July 20th. She was followed out to her car...
NILES, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
Cass County, MI
Dowagiac, MI
Cass County, MI
Dowagiac, MI
WWMT

Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Race Car Like Driver Arrested

(La Porte County, IN) - A 22-year-old woman is facing possible time in prison on allegations of traveling more than twice the speed limit and fleeing police. Mia Dudeck is charged with a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Berrien County man pleads not guilty in death of his 8-year-old son

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One day after his wife pleaded guilty to murder, a Berrien County man is still claiming his innocence. Brian Morrow, 41, entered a not guilty plea in the death of his 8-year-old son Jackson, who had autism. Jackson was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Family of Hardy’s Bar shooting death suing

A wrongful death suit is filed by the family in the 2020 shooting inside Hardy’s bar in Elkhart. When Jordon Norton was originally tried, the jury could not agree on Norton’s guilt regarding the murder charge, but he was charged with battery resulting in serious injury and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police Officers catch burglary suspect

Two South Bend Police Officers are being credited for catching a burglary suspect while he was still in the business he was trying to rip off. Officers Camperone and Hof were called to the business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West where they noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20

An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system

Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI

