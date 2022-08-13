ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears WR Tajae Sharpe emerging as new weapon for QB Justin Fields

The Bears are dealing with several injuries at wide receiver, which has opened the door for veteran Tajae Sharpe to make a strong push for a roster spot. Sharpe, who started training camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list, has quickly established himself as a playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields in practice. And in case there was any doubt, it’s translating to live action.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by

Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the […] The post Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers get good news regarding status of star OL Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
CHICAGO, IL

