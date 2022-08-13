Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL・
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers were unable to leave San Francisco with a win in the preseason opener of 2022, falling 28-21 to the 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Here’s who improved their stock the most during the preseason opener against the 49ers:. OT Zach Tom: The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers
The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
Bears WR Tajae Sharpe emerging as new weapon for QB Justin Fields
The Bears are dealing with several injuries at wide receiver, which has opened the door for veteran Tajae Sharpe to make a strong push for a roster spot. Sharpe, who started training camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list, has quickly established himself as a playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields in practice. And in case there was any doubt, it’s translating to live action.
Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by
Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the […] The post Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Yardbarker
Packers get good news regarding status of star OL Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
Bears LB Jack Sanborn reflects on impressive rookie debut
Preseason is a time for under-the-radar players to shine, and Bears undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn now finds himself in the spotlight. Sanborn had an impressive rookie debut in Chicago’s 19-14 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday. In fact, his plays were the ultimate difference makers in this game.
Comments / 0