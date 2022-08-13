Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the […] The post Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by appeared first on ClutchPoints.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO