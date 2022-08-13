$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout

Read full article on original website
Ben Wadsworth
4d ago
The teachers unions managed to influence the CDC in establishing regulations for post COVID reopening of schools. This is but the tip of the iceberg. Under the current administration, the teachers unions control the country.
9
David
3d ago
Absolutely ridiculous, he should of been outright fired. This is what the public schools have turned into. Maybe live stream classes so parents can log on and see what is going on in class at any time. Bring on homeschooling or Charter schools.
3
4d ago
Way too much power He should not have gotten a dime
12
California's proposed fast food bill isn't what it seems
A restaurant owner argues against California's AB 257.
Opinion: Justice in California Now Speaks Both English and Spanish
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s roots may be among the San Francisco elite, but his choice of the daughter of Mexican farmworkers in Imperial Valley to be Chief Justice of the California State Supreme Court is inspired. Chief-Justice-to-be Patricia Guerrero has a legal background that must be the envy of thousands...
Lawmaker sues Oklahoma over CARES Act education spending transparency
(The Center Square) – A lawmaker filed a lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma Tuesday, claiming mismanagement and lack of transparency over pandemic relief money meant for education. Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said requests to review the state’s spending of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER) under the...
'This is not ending homelessness': Advocates file complaint against Sacramento measure
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Voters in Sacramento will be able to vote on an ordinance that would allow the city to clear homeless camps if there is enough emergency shelter space available. The Sacramento City Council voted to put the "Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022," also known as...
Decision Day in Sacramento: Which Bills Did California Lawmakers Kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many...
Washington think tank highlights consequences of pandemic-era remote learning
(The Center Square) – The free market Washington Policy Center think tank on Tuesday released a study that says the state’s closure of schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant learning losses for children, mental and psychological stress, and reduced lifetime earnings. “Governor [Jay] Inslee...
War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
Advocacy group promotes benefits of ending cash bail in Illinois but legal officials disagree
(The Center Square) – In the wake of a wave of district attorneys around Illinois warning of the consequences of ending cash bail in the state, activists are saying otherwise. On Tuesday, elected officials and the advocacy group The People's Lobby attended public bond court hearings and stood outside...
Burgum calls for legislation to allow Pledge of Allegiance in all North Dakota schools
(The Center Square) – Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he wants legislation to allow the Pledge of Allegiance to be recited in every public school and during meetings of elected governing bodies. “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota,...
Pennsylvania bans scholarship displacement, but few colleges admit to the practice
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a new law that bans “scholarship displacement,” a practice where universities reduce financial aid to students when they receive an outside scholarship. University officials said they already do not displace outside scholarships unless required to do so by law. However, critics...
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Government squabbling cripples plans for the homeless
California spends billions on homelessness but a lack of coordination among public agencies is an impediment to success.
High Interest In Tuolumne And Calaveras School Board And Special District Races
Sonora, CA — The filing window has now closed on most local races that will be on the November ballot (the deadline is extended to Wednesday for any in which the incumbent is not seeking re-election). There are various school board and special district races up for grabs in...
Virginia Board of Education to hold first meeting with Youngkin appointees
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday, the first meeting since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees took their seats and solidified a 5-4 majority for the governor. After a July meeting was postponed because only four members could attend, the nine-member board rescheduled...
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Illinois farmers raise concerns over tax implications from Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law after President Joe Biden added his signature to the $740 billion bill that increases taxes to pay for a variety of things. Farmers have some concerns. The measure allocates nearly $370 billion toward renewable energy subsidies. It also...
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
In Both Texas and California, New ‘Bounty Hunters’ Will Enforce Controversial Laws
In Texas and California, new laws call on the people of each state to watch and report their neighbors — and reap a reward for doing so. Unusual, yes — although it’s a concept that dates back to the earliest days of the American republic. But what...
Chicago, IL
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
