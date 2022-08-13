ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout

By Madison Hirneisen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Ben Wadsworth
4d ago

The teachers unions managed to influence the CDC in establishing regulations for post COVID reopening of schools. This is but the tip of the iceberg. Under the current administration, the teachers unions control the country.

David
3d ago

Absolutely ridiculous, he should of been outright fired. This is what the public schools have turned into. Maybe live stream classes so parents can log on and see what is going on in class at any time. Bring on homeschooling or Charter schools.

4d ago

Way too much power He should not have gotten a dime

