ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 107

Catherine Deloney
3d ago

good....it's time we took our country back since our government dosent care

Reply(5)
87
Marty Heatherly
3d ago

Maybe The Governor should Run for President and Put Biden in Old Folks Home Where he Belongs

Reply(3)
45
Wayne M. Hollins
3d ago

Nice, they will cut a hole in their side and they will live in them. Then cut a hole in the US side when it’s time to leave. Multi purpose wall!

Reply(5)
15
Related
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Government
State
Washington State
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Roemer
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Border Wall#Immigration Policy#Politics State#U S Mexico#The White House
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy