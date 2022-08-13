Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mosquitoes in Kenner, Lafitte test positive for West Nile virus; spraying increases.
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been detected in parts of Kenner and Lafitte, prompting Jefferson Parish officials to step up spraying and other efforts aimed at controlling the population of the pests. Beginning on Friday, the affected communities were sprayed by truck three nights in a row, according...
WTGS
Human umbilical cord found twice at New Orleans airport in baggage coming from Honduras
WPDE — Toiletries, a cell phone charger and snacks are some common carry on essentials while traveling, but New Orleans airport officials recently came accross something unusual from one passenger. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists at the Louis Armstrong International Airport discovered...
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
fox8live.com
Leaders celebrate finish of first phase of Mississippi River dredging project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A throng of state and local leaders met Tuesday night (Aug. 16) to celebrate the completion of the first of two phases of a $250 million project to deepen the Mississippi River, allowing larger vessels to navigate to the state’s major ports. The event, hosted...
fox8live.com
Federal relocation of Terrebonne Parish ‘climate refugees’ set to begin from vanishing Isle de Jean Charles
ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - Within the next couple of weeks, dozens of so-called ‘climate refugees’ in Terrebonne Parish will begin moving to new homes, 40 miles north of their disappearing homeland. It is the first federally funded community relocation in the country brought on by...
fox8live.com
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time...
wwno.org
Power out after a storm in New Orleans? Here's a map of local emergency resource centers
After most of southeast Louisiana's residents were without power — some for weeks and months — due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans city government and community leaders have responded by setting up emergency resources for people to use after another disaster. For the City of New Orleans, they...
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NOLA.com
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
fox8live.com
Covington 4-year-old hospitalized in Texas, in need of lung transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ava Thomas was a playful 4-year-old not that long ago. “Hey,” she said with a big smile on a home video provided by her parents, John and Jennifer Thomas of Covington. “We celebrated her birthday. We had a crawfish boil. We had all of our...
fox8live.com
City Council questions Orleans sheriff on jail safety, transparency concerns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Sheriff Susan Hutson said at least six people will be charged with offenses related to the protest about conditions inside the Orleans Justice Center jail over the weekend. The morning after a group of inmates that had barricaded themselves for three days to protest conditions inside...
NOLA.com
New adventure for COAST clients starts in Slidell
Imagine a weeklong journey celebrating the importance of active living and self-care in all areas of life. “We want you to thrive … not just survive,” said COAST Wellness Coordinator Kristy Livaudais. Sound interesting? Then try it. Thanks to a grant from the Administration on Community Living, COAST...
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
fox8live.com
New Orleans doctors treat critically injured patients in Ukraine
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two doctors and a nurse from University Medical Center recently returned after weeks spent treating burns and war injuries sustained by patients in Lviv, Ukraine. “When we landed and saw anti-aircraft missiles lining all around the airport, it was a very sobering experience to realize you...
Beyonce’s mom approves New Orleans entrepreneur’s ‘Safety Pouch’ now in 400 Walmart locations
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— “The Safety Pouch” was invented to ease any possible tension between civilians and police officers during traffic stops. This was invented in order to help keep both drivers and police officers safe. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez first interviewed the inventor of “The Safety Pouch” a few years ago and did the story you […]
NOLA.com
Michael Queen new Lakeview deputy chief of staff
Anesthesiologist Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where he will head the medical staff, provide leadership and guidance and promote effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees. "High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” said Dr....
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
