Whitman County, WA

dpgazette.com

Poll: Should Deer Park Have A Police Department?

The topic of a police department in Deer Park has been avidly debated among the Deer Park council members. Jason Upchurch, Deer Park Councilman, opened up to the public about the Spokane County Sheriff’s inability to retain the required staff to serve both Spokane County and the city of Deer Park.
DEER PARK, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
County
FOX 28 Spokane

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
KREM2

Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
Washington City Paper

Washington Property Crime Revealed: What You Can Do To Safeguard

Although it is regarded as one of the safer states in the US (Washington’s violent crime rate is 28% lower than the national rate), recent statistics released by the FBI have found that Washington’s property crime has jumped in the last decade, with the current rate 39% higher than the US average.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
SPOKANE, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
KREM2

Shooting in Julietta leaves 45-year-old man injured

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A shooting in Nez Perce County left one 45-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 4:37 a.m. to North Julietta Grade after a shooting was reported at a residence in the area. Once...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools finalizes three-year agreement for 2022-2023 calendar

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-year agreement has been reached on the Spokane Public Schools' 2022-2023 calendar. In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings. Each morning, employees will report 15 minutes before their normally scheduled workday, allowing for an hour an 15 minutes to go over school improvement plans, share instructional strategies and plan alongside program peers.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment

LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

