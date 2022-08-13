Read full article on original website
Poll: Should Deer Park Have A Police Department?
The topic of a police department in Deer Park has been avidly debated among the Deer Park council members. Jason Upchurch, Deer Park Councilman, opened up to the public about the Spokane County Sheriff’s inability to retain the required staff to serve both Spokane County and the city of Deer Park.
