PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The 14-year-old boy went missing in waters off Haena Beach in Puna after he was swept out by the current. His 16-year-old brother died in the incident. (BIVN) – Police say the search for the missing 14-year-old who was swept into the ocean at Haena Beach Park in Puna on Thursday has come to an end.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO