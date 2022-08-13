Read full article on original website
Michael Cooper
4d ago
and you have a lot more coming stay tuned. from defund the police telling them to stand down during the riots this is what you get total chaos.
Five shot near Haverford Avenue rec center in Philadelphia with horror footage of gun left at bloody scene
FIVE people were hurt, including two who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Philadelphia, cops said. Two men fired multiple rounds from an SUV before driving away in a horror act of gun violence on Tuesday night. Both suspected shooters were arrested after the chaos broke out...
5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.
QAnon supporter arrested over firearms near 2020 vote-counting center now faces Jan. 6 charges
WASHINGTON — A supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who was arrested after he showed up armed outside of a ballot-counting location in Philadelphia in 2020 has now been arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Antonio LaMotta was arrested by the FBI in Chesapeake, Virginia,...
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
phl17.com
Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
phl17.com
Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
CBS News
Man shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, including once in the face, in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Aspen Street around 7:48 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the jaw, chest and the left side...
Washington Examiner
'Two weeks to stop the spread!': Philly schools absurdly go back to masks
Philadelphia schools have just instituted a new policy: two weeks to stop the spread!. The district has implemented mandatory masking for students for just the first two weeks of school. The district released its new mask policy last Friday for the new year. The new academic year begins on Aug. 29.
North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
CBS News
Man stabbed multiple times, killed in Hunting Park: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed several times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of West Luzerne Street around 9 a.m. Police say he suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to...
fox29.com
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Fourteen people have been shot, three of whom died, in a rash of shootings that began late Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday. Around 5 p.m. Friday, a man in his 20s was shot in Ogontz on Godfrey Avenue and Limekiln Pike. Police say...
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA urges people to come forward with information on violent crime, says 'We need your help'
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is urging people to come forward with information on violent crime after another weekend in the city plagued by multiple deadly incidents. On Friday night, twelve people were shot in at least six different shootings across the city, including a pregnant woman. Violence...
