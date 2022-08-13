Read full article on original website
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
Derek Chauvin and his beauty queen ex-wife's Florida vacation home sold for $475,000
Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold in July for $475,000, according to property records. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
A New Yorker Lasted Just 5 Months Living In Florida & He's Getting Roasted On His TikTok
Florida has become extremely saturated with people from New York, however one TikTok creator is actually moving back to The Big Apple because he can't stand it. It's barely been five months and he's ready to leave the Sunshine State as he misses his staple NY favorites, like, as he says, "good pizza".
5 beautiful but underrated places in Florida
It's no secret that Florida is a gorgeous state and that lots of Americans love to spend their holidays in the Sunshine State. With breathtaking beaches, delicious food, and friendly people who gather around, it's easy to see why so many people love to fly to Florida at least once a year. If you are one of those people and you made it a tradition to take your group of friends or your family and go spend a few days in Florida, then you probably know that there are a few popular places that make it on the must-see list.
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
WATCH: Florida beach emptied as sharks circle children day of suspected attack
Florida beachgoers were forced to flee Saturday when sharks began circling the shallow waters off Jacksonville, according to a report. Viral footage of the incident at Neptune Beach was posted to social media, with many calling it a scene out of the 1975 classic Jaws. The sharks can be seen...
Florida's Skunk Ape and Gatorman: Mythical Creatures Allegedly Found in the Everglades
Mythical creatures have been in the public consciousness for centuries. Trolls, fairies, and centaurs are universal examples. However, there are also regional examples, such as Scotland's Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.
Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail
Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?
Two deaths reported in Florida Keys as lobster miniseason starts, sheriff’s office says
Lobster miniseason runs through midnight July 28.
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
Florida Man Fined for Using a Beach Umbrella To Prevent Skin Cancer – A Violation of His Freedom To Stay Healthy?
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From
Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
Woman falls off bow of boat and gets sucked under it into propeller, Florida cops say
A tourist was seriously hurt near Destin, Florida, when she got sucked under a moving pontoon boat — straight into its spinning propellers, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Monday, July 25, west of Crab Island in the intracoastal waterway, the sheriff’s office said in...
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
WATCH: Florida Man Goes Full Alpha Male on Bear Chasing Family Dog
If there’s one thing we’ve learned here, it’s don’t mess with Florida Man. This recent video of a man scaring a black bear away from his dog just proves it. The video, taken at a home in Navarre Beach, Florida, first shows a woman trying to call the dog inside. But, a black bear charges after the dog instead, chasing it around the side of the house. Then, the man comes outside, making himself look big, and unleashes a primal roar that scares the animal right off.
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
