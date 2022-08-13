ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Related
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

It's no secret that Florida is a gorgeous state and that lots of Americans love to spend their holidays in the Sunshine State. With breathtaking beaches, delicious food, and friendly people who gather around, it's easy to see why so many people love to fly to Florida at least once a year. If you are one of those people and you made it a tradition to take your group of friends or your family and go spend a few days in Florida, then you probably know that there are a few popular places that make it on the must-see list.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pythons#Burmese
UPI News

Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Goes Full Alpha Male on Bear Chasing Family Dog

If there’s one thing we’ve learned here, it’s don’t mess with Florida Man. This recent video of a man scaring a black bear away from his dog just proves it. The video, taken at a home in Navarre Beach, Florida, first shows a woman trying to call the dog inside. But, a black bear charges after the dog instead, chasing it around the side of the house. Then, the man comes outside, making himself look big, and unleashes a primal roar that scares the animal right off.
NAVARRE, FL
NBC News

NBC News

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy