Harriet L
4d ago
so sad condolences to her family and friends may she rest in peace 😞 🙏
Rose
2d ago
This is the way I would want to go. Sorry for family and friend loss. She left this world, although freak accident, soaking up the tranquility of life
Charles Hice
3d ago
horry.. pronounced ore-ee sympathies to the family and friends of this lady.
Complex
South Carolina Woman Dies After Being Impaled by Loose Beach Umbrella Blowing in the Wind
A South Carolina community is mourning the death of Tammy Perreault, a 63-year-old woman who died after being impaled by a loose beach umbrella. WMBF reports the tragedy took place at around at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at Beach Access 14 in Garden City, where strong winds pulled the umbrella from its anchor. Witnesses say the object, which had a spiked end, went flying into the air before it ultimately struck Perreault in the chest.
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
Woman dies after alligator attack in South Carolina
One woman died after an alligator attack in Hilton Head, S.C. Major Angela Viens of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that upon responding to the situation the alligator appeared to be holding the woman "hostage."Aug. 15, 2022.
South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say
A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
