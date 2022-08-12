ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Series coming to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout Series is coming to Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, August 20. Wichita will be the seventh stop on the ACP Pro Shootout tour. ACL pros will be competing for an automatic bid to the Pro Shootout Championship in September, as well as over $20,000 […]
WIBW

K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
KWCH.com

Cooler air coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Enters Wichita, Kansas

The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15. Located at 2661 N. Maize Road, in NewMarket Square, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with the first 100 guests in line having a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
KSN News

New exhibit shows Wichita’s history with electric guitar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
kmuw.org

Wichita activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote

TOPEKA — A Wichita anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the Kansas Republican Assembly,...
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
KSN News

Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
KWCH.com

Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
DERBY, KS

