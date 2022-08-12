Read full article on original website
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout Series is coming to Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, August 20. Wichita will be the seventh stop on the ACP Pro Shootout tour. ACL pros will be competing for an automatic bid to the Pro Shootout Championship in September, as well as over $20,000 […]
WIBW
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
KWCH.com
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front is moving through the state tonight and will cool everyone down tomorrow. Expect some storms possible mainly north of I-70 and into northwest Kansas tonight as the front enters the state. As the front starts to sag south tonight it will begin to dry out a bit before reaching Wichita.
fsrmagazine.com
The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15. Located at 2661 N. Maize Road, in NewMarket Square, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with the first 100 guests in line having a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
Today is Bruce’s last day as a host of Sports Daily on KFH. Wichita’s loss has been Denver’s gain, but Wichita is all the better for his years on television and radio in this market. We will miss you Bruce.
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
KWCH.com
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
kmuw.org
TOPEKA — A Wichita anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the Kansas Republican Assembly,...
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. on K-42 near 79th Street South, southwest of a Clonmel.
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
By this fall, Wichita coffee drinkers will have three options on one corner.
wichitabyeb.com
Since becoming a parent, there are some events I don’t miss. My daughter’s birthday, my daughter opening Christmas gifts, and the chance to load up all on clothes, toys and more at Rhea Lana’s of Greater Wichita semi-annual children’s consignment sale. It takes place at Century II and the public pre-sale starts Sunday, August 14.
KWCH.com
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
KSN.com
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Thursday night’s concert at Club Rodeo, one woman is sharing her experience. Police confirmed there was a fight inside the venue before a man went outside and got into his car, and drove into about a dozen cars. Three people were hit, but no one was critically hurt.
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
