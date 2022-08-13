MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. -- A special vehicle just hit the market, and let's just say it's ready for game day.A Packers super fan is selling his party bus named "The Big Cheese."The bus can seat 14 people. It also holds a bar, a built-in cooler, and a restroom.This vehicle has seen a lot of tailgating action. The owner, Jason Mercier, bought it last year from a pair of fans who used it for 25 years.He describes it as a mobile man cave. "You got seating for 14 in here, you got all the bells and whistles of any Packer fan usually, or man cave, you know. Mine just happens to be mobile," Mercier said.If you'd like to be the next owner, it'll cost you some big bucks. The asking price is $14,000. The current owner is trying to stash that money away to help pay his son's college tuition.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO