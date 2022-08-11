ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year

Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."

A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Russ
Person
David Aldridge
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."

The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Sports#Rookie#Athletic
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding

The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
NBA
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Cedi Osman Again Paces Turkey In Eurobasket Prep Win

For the second time in two games, Osman led Turkey in scoring, this time tallying 18 points in a 94-78 win in Poland. Last week, Osman scored 17 in a 96-70 win over Ukraine. Against Poland, he went 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, in just under 20 minutes. Osman...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Yardbarker

LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."

The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction

Ja Morant is understandably excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Christmas game that was recently revealed. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant implied that the two players had wanted this matchup on Christmas for a while. Green responded to Morant, sharing the same excitement, and inviting the young star for a meal after the game:
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy