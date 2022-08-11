Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
Yardbarker
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."
A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Spurs Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA player, you’ve thought about your legacy. Having gotten as far s you already have gives people enough reason to remember you as it is. Wouldn’t you want them to remember you as kindly as possible?. Russell Westbrook’s legacy is…complicated. He’s a former MVP...
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."
The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding
The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Cedi Osman Again Paces Turkey In Eurobasket Prep Win
For the second time in two games, Osman led Turkey in scoring, this time tallying 18 points in a 94-78 win in Poland. Last week, Osman scored 17 in a 96-70 win over Ukraine. Against Poland, he went 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, in just under 20 minutes. Osman...
Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction
Ja Morant is understandably excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Christmas game that was recently revealed. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant implied that the two players had wanted this matchup on Christmas for a while. Green responded to Morant, sharing the same excitement, and inviting the young star for a meal after the game:
Comments / 0