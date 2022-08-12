ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates

The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news

The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
BS Scouting Services: Kenton Kirkland, wingspan and long speed

Florida State edged out Kentucky for Kenton Kirkland, a four-star defensive back out of Jacksonville's Raines High. What are the Seminoles getting in Kirkland?. Two positive traits immediately jump out when watching Kirkland: Arm length and long speed. First, let’s talk about the arm length. Kirkland is 6-foot-1 ½ and...
Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
Douglas discusses offensive talent, scrimmage performance

Offensive lineman Eric Douglas gets to block for and see the talent that is on South Carolina’s offense every day at practice. From what he has seen so far through preseason camp, Douglas likes the playmakers that the Gamecocks will bring to the field this season. Douglas said those...
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp

Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Breaking down KJ Kirkland commitment, Scrimmage Scoop (OTB)

What is Florida State getting in four-star safety Kenton Kirkland and how did the Seminoles fend off a late charge from Kentucky?. On The Bench has the details and analysis on the Seminoles’ latest commitment. Plus we go over the most recent scrimmage and reflect on perceived strengths (and weaknesses) as camp is close to wrapping up.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
