How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Dolphins CB Trill Williams carted off field with serious injury in last two minutes vs. Buccaneers
The Miami Dolphins won their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they really can’t celebrate and be happy with the victory after Trill Williams sustained an injury during the contest. Williams was carted off the field due to a knee injury he picked up while tackling wide...
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Clay Patterson trying to cultivate depth behind Brady Russell at tight end
Clay Patterson's first tight ends group in Boulder has an experience gap. The former Minnesota assistant inherited an established sixth-year veteran in Brady Russell, but the other five scholarship tight ends on the roster are freshmen. Patterson's first order of business, upon his arrival in Boulder in January, was empowering...
Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates
The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
Veteran defensive end Carl Nassib returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a reinforcement on the defensive line, signing veteran Carl Nassib to a one-year contract
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news
The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
Tom Brady’s Training Camp Absence Is Excused, Allowed by Bucs
His absence reportedly was planned and doesn’t have anything to do with Brady or his family members’ health.
BS Scouting Services: Kenton Kirkland, wingspan and long speed
Florida State edged out Kentucky for Kenton Kirkland, a four-star defensive back out of Jacksonville's Raines High. What are the Seminoles getting in Kirkland?. Two positive traits immediately jump out when watching Kirkland: Arm length and long speed. First, let’s talk about the arm length. Kirkland is 6-foot-1 ½ and...
Countdown to Kickoff: 17 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition
The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
Douglas discusses offensive talent, scrimmage performance
Offensive lineman Eric Douglas gets to block for and see the talent that is on South Carolina’s offense every day at practice. From what he has seen so far through preseason camp, Douglas likes the playmakers that the Gamecocks will bring to the field this season. Douglas said those...
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
Scrimmage notes: Illini getting 'chirpy' in dog days of camp; health update & standouts
CHAMPAIGN — Whoever “won” Monday’s final scrimmage of Illinois football training camp probably depends on who you ask. “Happy with it. I’m proud of it,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said of the defense’s performance. “Moving around, flying around, everybody seems to know where they’re supposed to be, so really looking good right now.”
247Sports
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Breaking down KJ Kirkland commitment, Scrimmage Scoop (OTB)
What is Florida State getting in four-star safety Kenton Kirkland and how did the Seminoles fend off a late charge from Kentucky?. On The Bench has the details and analysis on the Seminoles’ latest commitment. Plus we go over the most recent scrimmage and reflect on perceived strengths (and weaknesses) as camp is close to wrapping up.
247Sports
