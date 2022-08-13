ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
cenlanow.com

Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Eleanor McMain forward Corey Chest, who can jump out of the gym, pledged to Matt McMahon Tuesday on social media. Chest and the Mustangs won the LHSAA...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Summer Camp crew was out on Brightside Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to visit with the Bulldogs of Thrive Academy. The Class 1A program has only played varsity football since 2019, and in those three years, they’ve got three wins but two came by forfeit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU QB Myles Brennan steps away from football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a noticeable absence from LSU’s football practice on Monday, Aug. 15, as sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan was not in attendance and is stepping away from football. Brennan posted the following on social media:. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU sends COVID-19 reminders to students and staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wants to remind students and staff about COVID-19 steps being taken on campus during the new semester. The university mainly continues to encourage vaccines, boosters, and masks in crowded indoor spaces. Free vaccines, boosters, and tests will be available at the LSU student health...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Public meeting to discuss LSU lakes development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a public meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to discuss the development of LSU Lakes. The meeting will be held at University Methodist Church located at 3350 Dalrymple Dr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
krvs.org

The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Magic 1470AM

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One more day of heat before a stormy pattern brings relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will continue to be the big story today as we watch a cold front slowly approaching from the north. Temperatures and heat index values should be similar to what we experienced on Tuesday, meaning highs will top out in the mid 90s and heat indices will peak in the 105°-110° range for most.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University reconsiders mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is walking back an earlier announcement about masks on campus. After further review, a university spokesperson says masks will no longer be mandated at most Southern University System campuses across Louisiana. However, the spokesperson says masks are still strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

More dedicated bike lanes coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hyacinth Avenue between Stanford Avenue and Glasgow Avenue in Baton Rouge has a new addition. On Monday, August 15, the East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office announced the completion of 1.8 miles of dedicated bike lanes in the Southdowns neighborhood. Leaders hope the new lanes will improve safety for bicyclists.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
BATON ROUGE, LA
