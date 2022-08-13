Read full article on original website
Apply now for Worthington Area Foundation grants
The Worthington Area Foundation is currently accepting grant applications through Sept. 30. The foundation works to promote charitable giving by assisting donors in the establishment of funds and memorials, which will provide lasting benefits to the Worthington area. For more information, visit the foundation’s website at www.wgtnareafoundation.org.
Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site
Emergency crews have been called to an area near the Sioux Steel site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.
Nkashama will run for Worthington City Council
The Worthington City Council had a new individual file for candidacy on Monday. Nathalie Tshioko Nkashama will seek the Ward 2 City Council seat currently held by Alaina Kolpin, who is seeking re-election. Kolpin and Nkashama are the lone candidates for the seat. The filing period began Aug. 2 and...
Traffic control changing on I-90 around Beaver Creek
Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek were expected to see changes in traffic control starting Monday as crews move to the second stage of construction, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Starting Monday until Wednesday, traffic will be temporarily reduced...
Adame, Voss file for Worthington City Council races
Two more individuals filed Tuesday afternoon to run for Worthington City Council. Cristina Esther Adame is seeking the Ward 1 city council seat and will face incumbent Larry Janssen in the November general election. Filing Tuesday for the Ward 2 City Council seat was America Voss, who is running against incumbent Alaina Kolpin and Nathalie Tshioko Nkashama.
Two more candidates seeking District 518 board election
Two more individuals have filed their candidacy for the Worthington Independent School District 518 Board of Education. The new filings are from LaDean “Butch” Fletcher and Erin Schutte Wadzinski. They join incumbents Lori Dudley and Adam Blume as candidates for the District 518 board. Three school board seats will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Road construction moves to second stage at the South Dakota/Minnesota border
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you drive I-90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek, expect some changes starting Monday as the crew moves to the second stage of construction. Through Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes from the South Dakota border to west of Luverne. This stage of construction will require entrance and exit ramp closures on westbound I-90 at Highway 23 and the entrance ramp closure at County Road 4. The eastbound Beaver Creek Rest Area is expected to reopen on August 15.
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Three Union Pacific crossings to close on Tuesday
The Union Pacific plans to close three crossings on Tuesday in the city of Worthington, Worthington City Engineer Stephen Schnieder said on Monday. Those crossings include the Lake Street underpass, Flower Lane and CSAH 10 (south end of Crailsheim Road). Work is expected to take place during the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local dog rescue on intake hold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation and various factors, many local pet owners have been put in the position to give up their pets. The Almost Home Canine Rescue in Sioux Falls has had to stop intakes during this time with increasing costs for medical bills and other expenses.
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 15-hundred-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions
Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
Man rescued after paraglider mishap
An 86-year-old Windom man and his paraglider were rescued from a tree, Aug. 10, following a flight mishap. Windom police, fire and ambulance departments were called to the Cottonwood Lake area following a report that the paraglider had crashed into a large Cottonwood tree. The man and his paraglider were rescued with the help of a bucket truck.
Worthington trees, Pioneer Village hit by vandalism
The Worthington Police Department is looking for any information regarding new vandalism in the community. Among new acts of vandalism are the sawing and pushing over of at least 10 trees in the community, many near the old outdoor pool site near Elmwood Avenue and Liberty Drive. The trees cannot just easily be replaced, as they take time to grow –- years in some cases.
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
“It’s bigotry.” Parent of transgender student condemns Catholic schools’ new LGBTQ policies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When John Wilka first read the “Human Sexuality in Educational Settings” polices handed down to the Bishop O’Gorman schools last month by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, he found them to be so “frightening and dangerous” and bigoted, he couldn’t believe what he was reading.
Huron man cited for drug paraphernalia
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Huron, SD, man was cited about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The citing of Brennen Alec Wilkie stemmed from him being found in possession of a marijuana pipe and marijuana...
Sioux Falls drug dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced on August 10. Jeffery Darnell Moore, age 53, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl,...
Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
