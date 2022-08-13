SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you drive I-90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek, expect some changes starting Monday as the crew moves to the second stage of construction. Through Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes from the South Dakota border to west of Luverne. This stage of construction will require entrance and exit ramp closures on westbound I-90 at Highway 23 and the entrance ramp closure at County Road 4. The eastbound Beaver Creek Rest Area is expected to reopen on August 15.

