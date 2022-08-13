ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

Adame, Voss file for Worthington City Council races

Two more individuals filed Tuesday afternoon to run for Worthington City Council. Cristina Esther Adame is seeking the Ward 1 city council seat and will face incumbent Larry Janssen in the November general election. Filing Tuesday for the Ward 2 City Council seat was America Voss, who is running against incumbent Alaina Kolpin and Nathalie Tshioko Nkashama.
Two more candidates seeking District 518 board election

Two more individuals have filed their candidacy for the Worthington Independent School District 518 Board of Education. The new filings are from LaDean “Butch” Fletcher and Erin Schutte Wadzinski. They join incumbents Lori Dudley and Adam Blume as candidates for the District 518 board. Three school board seats will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
Nkashama will run for Worthington City Council

The Worthington City Council had a new individual file for candidacy on Monday. Nathalie Tshioko Nkashama will seek the Ward 2 City Council seat currently held by Alaina Kolpin, who is seeking re-election. Kolpin and Nkashama are the lone candidates for the seat. The filing period began Aug. 2 and...
Apply now for Worthington Area Foundation grants

The Worthington Area Foundation is currently accepting grant applications through Sept. 30. The foundation works to promote charitable giving by assisting donors in the establishment of funds and memorials, which will provide lasting benefits to the Worthington area. For more information, visit the foundation’s website at www.wgtnareafoundation.org.
United Childcare and Preschool closing September 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider. United Childcare and Preschool, an independent charity that operates under a memorandum of understanding at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.
On track and reaching milestones, take an up-close look at progress for Cherapa Place

This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Few views in Sioux Falls compare to this. The 10th floor of The Bancorp building is now accessible – granted, through a construction elevator followed by scaffolding – but it’s enough to give developer Jeff Scherschligt of Pendar Properties the best look yet at the project helping to transform the former rail yard in downtown Sioux Falls.
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges

To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Traffic control changing on I-90 around Beaver Creek

Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek were expected to see changes in traffic control starting Monday as crews move to the second stage of construction, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Starting Monday until Wednesday, traffic will be temporarily reduced...
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 15-hundred-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
Three Union Pacific crossings to close on Tuesday

The Union Pacific plans to close three crossings on Tuesday in the city of Worthington, Worthington City Engineer Stephen Schnieder said on Monday. Those crossings include the Lake Street underpass, Flower Lane and CSAH 10 (south end of Crailsheim Road). Work is expected to take place during the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man

Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact

Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot

LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions

Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
Teen arrested for assaulting girlfriend

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on an Osceola County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Brandon Martin Collins stemmed from him assaulting his live-in girlfriend at 811 10th St. on July 16, according...
Worthington trees, Pioneer Village hit by vandalism

The Worthington Police Department is looking for any information regarding new vandalism in the community. Among new acts of vandalism are the sawing and pushing over of at least 10 trees in the community, many near the old outdoor pool site near Elmwood Avenue and Liberty Drive. The trees cannot just easily be replaced, as they take time to grow –- years in some cases.
