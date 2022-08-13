ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Sources: Braves close to signing Michael Harris II to contract extension

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a contract extension with electric rookie Michael Harris II to keep another homegrown talent in The Battery. It didn’t take long for Atlanta Braves rookie Michael Harris II to make an impact in the outfield at Truist Park and the franchise has already seen enough from the NL Rookie of the Year candidate to make sure he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy