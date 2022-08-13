EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after he used his accounting position to embezzle more than $87,000 from his employer. Court documents in the case against Patrick Garrett say the man devised and executed a direct bill and fake invoice scheme from April 9, 2021, through July 16, 2021, to steal from his employer.

