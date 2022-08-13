Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
25-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting that led to 25-year-old Mirracclle...
sunny95.com
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders
COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Injured After Columbus Man Fires Shots Into House
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
WKRC
Teens in stolen Hyundai try ramming Whitehall police cruiser to get away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the 16-year-old driver of a stolen Hyundai laughed as Whitehall officers pulled him out of the car, moments after he tried to ram their cruisers to get away. "These juveniles are not concerned with the ramifications to their actions," Deputy Chief Dan Kelso...
Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard. CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced in deadly 2018 shooting of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found guilty in the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend, a Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison. Mario Wade, 23, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and was immediately sentenced to 72 years to life in prison in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams II and Marlazia Jones-Mattox, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said.
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Unwanted 'side' of marijuana found in food delivered by DoorDash driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus, Ohio man found marijuana at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered. The man asked to remain anonymous but said he ordered the food through DoorDash on Aug. 9. “I was scared at first but then again, I...
myfox28columbus.com
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
myfox28columbus.com
Semiconductor chip shortage creates cruiser shortage for Central Ohio law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has driven some local police departments to consider drastic changes. "It's kind of a perfect storm problem is what you hear from the chiefs," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispin said. Crispin is the president of the Franklin County Chiefs Association....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
WVNT-TV
Ohio man pleads guilty to gun crime
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Scott Edward Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, admitted to having a HiPoint, Model C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Charleston, which he reportedly got on August 3, 2020. Snook...
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
Jury seated in trial of Westerville man accused of killing wife
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, the jury in the case of a Westerville man accused of murdering his wife has now been selected. The defendant, Matheau Moore, was charged in June 2021 in the death of his wife, Emily Noble. The jury was not only selected Tuesday but was then taken to the […]
Comments / 0