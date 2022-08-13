COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found guilty in the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend, a Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison. Mario Wade, 23, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and was immediately sentenced to 72 years to life in prison in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams II and Marlazia Jones-Mattox, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said.

