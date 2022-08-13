ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders

COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo's Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man sentenced in deadly 2018 shooting of pregnant woman and her boyfriend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found guilty in the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend, a Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison. Mario Wade, 23, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and was immediately sentenced to 72 years to life in prison in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams II and Marlazia Jones-Mattox, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a "large steak knife."
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WVNT-TV

Ohio man pleads guilty to gun crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Scott Edward Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, admitted to having a HiPoint, Model C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Charleston, which he reportedly got on August 3, 2020. Snook...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
WDTN

Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

