Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park

Love Fest will be a free community-based festival to be held at Moncus Park in Lafayette on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special. Love Fest will take place at Moncus...
Rental market continues to swell as 348 high-end apartments to open next summer; Find out where

More rental units are planned for Lafayette as a Hammond-based company is planning to build a high-end 348-unit complex near Whole Foods along Settlers Trace Boulevard. Stoa Group recently closed on a deal to buy just over 21 acres for $7.32 million from the Saloom family for the development, which will include 116 units each of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with a number of amenities and a up to four acres for a commercial aspect, said Prescott Bailey, the company’s director of development.
Brynn & Maia’s wraps Lafayette in an egg roll

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today, Brynn & Maia’s joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to show off the dishes they serve throughout the week on the North side. Below, Keyla Jones plates Bayou Rolls, Rice & Gravy, Shrimp & Grits and a Cajun Fish plate. Each are served on different days respectively. Menus are posted on Brynn & Maia’s social media to keep up with what is being served.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
Mosquito Spraying Begins Tonight Ahead of Shrimp Festival

Beginning on Wednesday and running through the weekend thousands of us will gather in Delcambre for the 70th annual Shrimp Festival. This year's festival features a lot of great food, live music, pageantry, and competition but one thing organizers hope it won't feature will be mosquitoes. Steps are being taken...
