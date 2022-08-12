Read full article on original website
Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park
Love Fest will be a free community-based festival to be held at Moncus Park in Lafayette on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special. Love Fest will take place at Moncus...
theadvocate.com
Rental market continues to swell as 348 high-end apartments to open next summer; Find out where
More rental units are planned for Lafayette as a Hammond-based company is planning to build a high-end 348-unit complex near Whole Foods along Settlers Trace Boulevard. Stoa Group recently closed on a deal to buy just over 21 acres for $7.32 million from the Saloom family for the development, which will include 116 units each of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with a number of amenities and a up to four acres for a commercial aspect, said Prescott Bailey, the company’s director of development.
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let’s Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour. The listing on Zillow says that this 4-bedroom, 5-bath home sits on 1.47 acres and has a whopping 6,905 square feet of living space. Some of the features that...
Flooring Store to Move Into Former Burlington in Lafayette, Spending $6.6 Million to Renovate
The Daily Advertiser reported that Floor & Decor, a flooring retailer based out of Atlanta, is planning to spend around $6.6 million to renovate the building located at 3300 Ambassador Caffery.
Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go
The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public.
Body found in South Lewis St. parking lot
An unidentified body was found in a parking lot on South Lewis St. in New Iberia.
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
KLFY.com
Brynn & Maia’s wraps Lafayette in an egg roll
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today, Brynn & Maia’s joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to show off the dishes they serve throughout the week on the North side. Below, Keyla Jones plates Bayou Rolls, Rice & Gravy, Shrimp & Grits and a Cajun Fish plate. Each are served on different days respectively. Menus are posted on Brynn & Maia’s social media to keep up with what is being served.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
Mosquito Spraying Begins Tonight Ahead of Shrimp Festival
Beginning on Wednesday and running through the weekend thousands of us will gather in Delcambre for the 70th annual Shrimp Festival. This year's festival features a lot of great food, live music, pageantry, and competition but one thing organizers hope it won't feature will be mosquitoes. Steps are being taken...
theadvocate.com
Cause of death still being investigated for man found in Iberia Parish parking lot
Update: The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office identified the deceased man as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia, via a release at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of an autopsy after a man was found dead at a business outside New Iberia on Sunday.
Incident in Downtown Lafayette Leads to Heavy Police Presence along Jefferson Street
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Lafayette following an incident that eyewitnesses say involves Lafayette Police officers.
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Crowley woman killed in early morning head-on crash on La. 13
A Crowley woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say her vehicle crossed the center line on La. 13 near Ellis Rd. in Acadia Parish and crashed into a pickup truck.
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
Lafayette Police officer recovering after being dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Breaux Bridge woman found dead in apparent hit-and-run on Poydras St.
Person driving Lincoln Navigator hit, killed woman found in ditch
A Crowley neighborhood protested a homeless shelter and now they are protesting a transitional home
Homeowners in a residential area fought to keep a homeless shelter out of their neighborhood. Now they are continuing their fight against what will possibly be a transitional home in the same exact place.
