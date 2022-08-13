ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Whatever Happened to Gigglebees in Sioux Falls?

You might remember the pizza, the arcade, or maybe the cheap ice cream. You might have spent Saturday afternoons there, hiding from the South Dakota winter or celebrating your friend’s 8th birthday. And you for sure remember the tricycle-riding robot coyote that brought you your food. Yes, I’m talking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Animals rescued; Genesis Farms tour; Mitchell artwork

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A mother on the Pine Ridge Reservation still doesn’t have answers for what happened to her daughter six years ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots

The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 15-hundred-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Road construction updates in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another shot of rain showers Thursday-Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 16

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After yesterday’s showers – and drenching in the drought-stricken Yankton and Vermillion areas – we’re enjoying a pleasant, autumn-ish day. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than normal East River, while it is much warmer in western South Dakota. There has been a band of cloud cover in central South Dakota.
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
LARCHWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

United Childcare and Preschool to end services on Sept. 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United Childcare and Preschool announced they are closing down on Sept. 30. The board of directors of United Childcare and Preschool (UCP) made the vote to end all service operations. The UCP currently has approximately 60 children that will need to find a new childcare service provider.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Foundation received gifts totaling $46 Million in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Foundation recieved many generous donations in 2022. After Avera’s numerous hospital foundations and central foundation unified into one Avera Foundation in 2020. The Foundation received $46 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, which is more than double its average of $17.7 Million for the years 2016-2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days

There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local universities providing food pantries for students

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have been affected by inflation, among those are college students. With college starting back up many students are wondering how they will keep up with different costs. Different universities in South Dakota such as SDSU (South Dakota State University) and USD (University of...
BROOKINGS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local dog rescue on intake hold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation and various factors, many local pet owners have been put in the position to give up their pets. The Almost Home Canine Rescue in Sioux Falls has had to stop intakes during this time with increasing costs for medical bills and other expenses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

