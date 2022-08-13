Read full article on original website
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search
Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground...
