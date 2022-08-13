(41NBC/WMGT) — A 66-year-old man has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that happened on Wilson Road in early August. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, the incident in question happened at 11:37 a.m. on August 9th, where there was an encounter between Kenneth Thomas Cravey and 3 other individuals, all male, and gunfire was exchanged.

