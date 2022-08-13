Sioux Empire Fair#Texas Tea

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms will move across the region as we head through our Monday. The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-90. There’s just a slight chance for rain in the north later today. Highs will be stuck in the 60s in the south where we have more rain and clouds. We’ll see mid to upper 70s the farther north you go thanks to less rain and more sunshine. Some parts of the region could see up to an inch of rain, locally even more. The best chance of that will be in the southern parts of the region.

