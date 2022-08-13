Sioux Empire Fair#Texas Tea

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

A new Girl Scouts cookie will be released in the 2023 Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that a new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. According to a press release from Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons, the new addition will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone couple returns home to operate Country Club kitchen

PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Husband and wife duo Michael and Mariah Swanson moved to Pipestone in the Spring of 2022 to take over the kitchen at the Pipestone Country Club. ”It has been really fun just to kind of do our own thing with us having free range...
PIPESTONE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Foundation received gifts totaling $46 Million in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Foundation recieved many generous donations in 2022. After Avera’s numerous hospital foundations and central foundation unified into one Avera Foundation in 2020. The Foundation received $46 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, which is more than double its average of $17.7 Million for the years 2016-2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

United Childcare and Preschool to end services on Sept. 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United Childcare and Preschool announced they are closing down on Sept. 30. The board of directors of United Childcare and Preschool (UCP) made the vote to end all service operations. The UCP currently has approximately 60 children that will need to find a new childcare service provider.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Veteran Sioux Falls team seeks strong start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” is a cliche that seems to have been around forever. It just isn’t true if you were a Sioux Falls Cougar football fan in 2021, which is why the Coo are focused on getting this season off on the right foot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lewis & Clark awards three construction contracts for increasing water security

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors has awarded three more construction contracts. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will be used for all three of the following projects:. • Eatherly Constructors of Leawood, KS ($16.4 million contract): 17...
TEA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lake Country takes series from Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries hit two homeruns on Sunday and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning but ultimately fell to Lake County 6-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Angelo Altavilla drew a one-out walk in the second inning and was driven...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries fall further away from a playoff spot with loss at Fargo

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries were in Fargo again Tuesday night to play the division-leading RedHawks. John Silviano’s long 2-run double gave Fargo-Moorhead the lead for good and they went on to win 9-4 and improve to 54-28 for the season. The Birds fell to 31-49 despite 2 more hits and an RBI for Jabari Henry. The same two team play again Wednesday and Thursday night before the Birds head to Milwaukee.
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Showers and storms likely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms will move across the region as we head through our Monday. The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-90. There’s just a slight chance for rain in the north later today. Highs will be stuck in the 60s in the south where we have more rain and clouds. We’ll see mid to upper 70s the farther north you go thanks to less rain and more sunshine. Some parts of the region could see up to an inch of rain, locally even more. The best chance of that will be in the southern parts of the region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local dog rescue on intake hold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation and various factors, many local pet owners have been put in the position to give up their pets. The Almost Home Canine Rescue in Sioux Falls has had to stop intakes during this time with increasing costs for medical bills and other expenses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

This is the leading stressor for 63% of Americans

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.fnbsf.com/. Money is the leading stressor in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Paxlovid and the future of COVID care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The COVID antiviral therapy Paxlovid has been in the news as of late after President Biden was prescribed the medication following his positive COVID-19 test. Paxlovid is also being prescribed to patients in South Dakota, like Michele Prestbo, who contracted COVID about a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

