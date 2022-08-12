Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!
HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday. The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School...
katymagazineonline.com
Where in the Katy are You?
Katy keeps growing and it’s to the point that saying you live in Katy isn’t specific enough. To live in Katy can mean many things or places. From three counties, more police agencies than you can count on your hand, and a school district of over 90,000 students you need to know where in Katy you live.
bloghouston.com
Street talk about electing Republican judges in November 2022
Aubrey Taylor is a social media news person and publisher of a local political magazine active primarily around election cycles, when he features as many local races as he can. Aubrey has been walking the streets of downtown Houston recently, taking the temperature of the room so to speak, and...
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
uhd.edu
From: Cynthia Vargas, Director of Emergency Management
I want to provide an update on UHD’s COVID-19 protocols. As you may be aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been relaxing requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety over the past year as the population has shown greater immunity as a whole. Among public universities in Texas,...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area
Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
KSAT 12
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Texas Renaissance Festival looking to hire 400 people
TODD MISSION, Texas – Huzzah! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival will return this fall but first — festival organizers need lords and ladies to help run the show. The festival will be hiring for more than 400 positions for the upcoming season. “Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS
“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
Click2Houston.com
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
