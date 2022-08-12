ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
katymagazineonline.com

Where in the Katy are You?

Katy keeps growing and it’s to the point that saying you live in Katy isn’t specific enough. To live in Katy can mean many things or places. From three counties, more police agencies than you can count on your hand, and a school district of over 90,000 students you need to know where in Katy you live.
KATY, TX
bloghouston.com

Street talk about electing Republican judges in November 2022

Aubrey Taylor is a social media news person and publisher of a local political magazine active primarily around election cycles, when he features as many local races as he can. Aubrey has been walking the streets of downtown Houston recently, taking the temperature of the room so to speak, and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Richmond, TX
Government
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Education
Richmond, TX
Education
uhd.edu

From: Cynthia Vargas, Director of Emergency Management

I want to provide an update on UHD’s COVID-19 protocols. As you may be aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been relaxing requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety over the past year as the population has shown greater immunity as a whole. Among public universities in Texas,...
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area

Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#About School#Lcisd#The Tax Rate
cw39.com

Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial

BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS

“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
MAGNOLIA, TX
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy