WPFO
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
WPFO
City of Portland, Tandem Mobility team up to bring bike share to city
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland is launching a bikeshare program starting Monday, August 15th. Tandem Mobility will operate the program with 50 bikes to start. More will be added to the fleet in the week ahead. In all, there will eventually be 150 geared bikes and 50 electric assist bikes staged...
WPFO
'It's been so dry:' Drought continues to impact farms, rural homes in southern Maine
BRIDGTON (WGME) – The drought continues to impact farms and rural homes in southern Maine. Two more property owners in southern Maine say their wells have run dry. Cliff Daigle manages Homeland Farm in Bridgton. Letting the hens out for a little exercise is one of his many duties.
WPFO
New bike share program comes to Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – An alternative to driving is launching in Portland. The city is teaming up with the company Tandem Mobility for a bike share program. Some docking stations are already up, with the rest of the pilot program being available within the next few weeks. By the end...
WPFO
New organization launched to bring more local food to Maine schools
SACO (WGME) – A new organization is bringing more local food into Maine schools. Tuesday was the launch of the Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute in Saco. The organization says people from school districts across the state met for hands-on culinary and agricultural workshops. They also worked...
WPFO
2 Mainers accused of stealing $20,000 worth of copper from Portland construction site
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two Mainers are accused of stealing $20,000 worth of copper from a construction site in Portland on Monday. According to police, an alert citizen reported he witnessed two people leaving the construction site of the city’s new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street just after 11 p.m.
WPFO
Water main break causes traffic delays in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) – There is a water main break on Methodist Road in Westbrook near Route 302. Travel is limited to one lane and there will likely be delays in the area. Officials are urging people to take a different route as it will take a while to fix.
WPFO
Two killed in crash on Route 4 in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – The Berwick Police Department says two people were killed Sunday in a crash on Route 4. Police say a Volvo was passing multiple vehicles on Route 4 in the afternoon when it collided with a Chevy Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. Two people...
WPFO
Two teens charged in Lewiston shooting
LEWSITON (WGME) -- Two teens have been charged after a shooting Monday in Lewiston. Police say they responded to 102 Pierce Street around 5 a.m. for a report of several shots fired. Officers say they found several bullets holes on the outside of a building that was targeted. They say...
WPFO
6 drivers charged with OUI at sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- Kennebunk Police say they got half a dozen drunk drivers off the road over the weekend. Police say they held a sobriety checkpoint on Route 35 on Saturday night. Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. out of more than 800 vehicles stopped, police say they arrested six...
WPFO
Airplane debris crashes down near Maine State Capitol building
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
WPFO
Portland School Board proposes plan to even out attendance, diversity in high schools
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some eighth graders in Portland may not have a say when it comes to where they go to high school. A new proposal from the Portland School Board is trying to balance attendance and diversity among the three schools. Tuesday night’s agenda for the Portland School...
WPFO
Former Franklin County prosecutor to be sentenced for tampering with documents
FARMINGTON (WGME) – A former Franklin County prosecutor will be sentenced Wednesday for telling a former officer he was under investigation and deleting text messages. Thirty-six-year-old Kayla Alves of Farmington pleaded guilty back in March on a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal.
WPFO
Maine school districts need to fill hundreds of positions before school year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's hard to believe, but the school year is just two to three weeks away for most students, and districts across Maine are struggling to fill hundreds of job openings. "If at the time school starts we have openings, we will have to make adjustments," Portland Schools...
WPFO
Maine man wanted for domestic violence, stalking and violation of protection orders
The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man wanted on multiple warrants. They're looking for 31-year-old Tyler Turcotte of Shapleigh. The warrants are for domestic violence, stalking, and violation of protection orders. Deputies say his criminal activity has escalated recently and he needs to be...
