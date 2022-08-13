ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, ME

WPFO

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

New bike share program comes to Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – An alternative to driving is launching in Portland. The city is teaming up with the company Tandem Mobility for a bike share program. Some docking stations are already up, with the rest of the pilot program being available within the next few weeks. By the end...
PORTLAND, ME
Naples, ME
WPFO

New organization launched to bring more local food to Maine schools

SACO (WGME) – A new organization is bringing more local food into Maine schools. Tuesday was the launch of the Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute in Saco. The organization says people from school districts across the state met for hands-on culinary and agricultural workshops. They also worked...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Water main break causes traffic delays in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) – There is a water main break on Methodist Road in Westbrook near Route 302. Travel is limited to one lane and there will likely be delays in the area. Officials are urging people to take a different route as it will take a while to fix.
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Two killed in crash on Route 4 in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – The Berwick Police Department says two people were killed Sunday in a crash on Route 4. Police say a Volvo was passing multiple vehicles on Route 4 in the afternoon when it collided with a Chevy Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. Two people...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

Two teens charged in Lewiston shooting

LEWSITON (WGME) -- Two teens have been charged after a shooting Monday in Lewiston. Police say they responded to 102 Pierce Street around 5 a.m. for a report of several shots fired. Officers say they found several bullets holes on the outside of a building that was targeted. They say...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

6 drivers charged with OUI at sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- Kennebunk Police say they got half a dozen drunk drivers off the road over the weekend. Police say they held a sobriety checkpoint on Route 35 on Saturday night. Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. out of more than 800 vehicles stopped, police say they arrested six...
KENNEBUNK, ME
WPFO

Airplane debris crashes down near Maine State Capitol building

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
AUGUSTA, ME
