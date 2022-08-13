ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Healys’ story being told at Atlantic Nationals

By Vickie Fulkerson
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1T2i_0hFVjhkY00

East Lyme — Bill Healy grew up in a house on a bluff overlooking Niantic Bay Yacht Club. He was 2 years old or so when his parents, Bill Sr. and Nancy, who fostered a family of avid sailors, pulled into the driveway one day and asked the nanny where their son was.

Bill had set off for the club.

“I had walked down to the club myself looking for my mom for something to do,” Healy said. “Somebody found me, luckily, and drove me home. That was my first instinct, the yacht club.”

And it still is.

Healy, just over a year since the death of Bill Sr. at the age of 91, is competing this weekend in the Atlantic Class national championship at Niantic Bay. A past two-time champion in the event, Healy is sailing on Challenger II along with daughters Caroline and Kristen and cousin Art Landry, with his aunt, Sharon Healy, as an alternate.

Caroline and Kristen, along with younger sisters Meredith and Sarah, grew up at Niantic Bay, too, in the family tradition. Kristen, 20, is entering her junior year at Fordham, where she’s on the sailing team.

“I think we have dinner here more than we do at home,” Caroline said. “We bring dinner here.”

The three-day regatta got off to a rough start Thursday without any races being completed due to lack of a breeze. Friday, then, resulted in the race committee trying to make up for the off day, piling on three races. The 23 competitors left the dock at 9:30 a.m. and didn’t return until 6:30 p.m.

Healy and his family finished third in the first race, fourth in the second and 16th in the third, placing them sixth overall so far with 23 points.

Scott Reichhelm of Cedar Point Yacht Club in Wesport is first with 7 points, followed by Dave Peck of Niantic Bay with 10 and Steve Benjamin of Seawanhaka Corinthean Yacht Club of Oyster Bay, New York, also with 10. Niantic Bay’s Jeff Shay is fourth with 19.

Healy said the first two races were sailed in 2-6-knot winds, with the breeze picking up to 12-15 right before the final race.

Healy said his father, a Yale graduate who went on to be a neurologist, was his first sailing coach in a career that has yielded national, North American and Mid-Winter championships in five different sailing classes. Healy is now the associate head coach of the Yale sailing program.

“He was just a very calm person, very understanding about wind shifts and not getting too uptight,” Healy said Friday. “If you get a bad break, you can still battle back. Keep working at it. Try to catch back up.

“He was just very calming. He was our first coach. He was very calm so we didn’t get turned off from the competitive aspect of sailing. ... Every time on the water (you think of him). It’s his area.”

Healy called himself “pretty calm” in teaching his girls and his Yale students the nuances of sailing, before adding a note on Friday’s racing.

“It gets frustrating when everybody’s tired and nobody’s eaten and nobody’s had anything to drink for five hours and they haven’t gone to the bathroom in I don’t know how many hours,” he said. “Everybody gets a little antsy. We try to keep it fun. They’re all competitive (on the Challenger II crew). They all want to win.”

Caroline and Kristen have joined Bill for the past five years or so sailing Atlantics at Niantic Bay in the club’s Wednesday night series and on weekends, but they’ve never sailed in a national championship before.

They remember their grandfather as a sailor, but also as their part-time chauffeur as they made their way to various sports practices growing up.

“He drove us to every soccer and basketball practice,” said Caroline, a 2022 grad of Saint Anselm College, where she played for the women’s lacrosse team.

“There’s always a story that relates back to something he did,” Kristen said, remembering her grandfather.

The girls say their dad also maintains a sense of calm in sailing.

“A lot calmer than me when I skipper,” Caroline said with a laugh. “He’s really, really calm. He could definitely yell at us a lot more for things that we do. We try not to yell at each other too much.”

The Atlantic Class series will conclude Saturday. Benjamin is the defending champion, with the race held last year at Seawanhaka.

Healy said having the series at Niantic Bay isn’t as much of an advantage as one might think. Because it is deemed the Niantic Bay YC sailors would gain too much of an advantage if the races were held in the bay, the rule is racing must take place at least a mile out.

Because it is a full moon, Long Island Sound featured a strong current Friday which saw the fleet move backward at one point.

“It was tricky,” Healy said. “At one point the whole fleet was going backward so (one boat) tried to set their anchor, but I think it was too deep. I was ready to go in after two races. It’s trying.

“We didn’t have a very good start in the last race. It was a frustrating last race. We almost caught up and then we got pushed back again. ... (The girls) never sailed in a nationals before so it’s just sort of a change of pace. It’s so much fun. Less stressful in a way. Sort of a fun outing.”

v.fulkerson@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location

On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
BRANFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England

You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lyme, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
East Lyme, CT
Sports
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Clinton

I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Healy
Person
Sarah
Bristol Press

Bristol's Minerva returns home

BRISTOL – As final details are being completed at the new Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School, some residents would say the former Memorial Boulevard School’s restoration wouldn’t be complete without one last touch, the return of Minerva. Minerva, the Roman goddess of arts, trade, strategy, wisdom...
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Med Board Disciplines Four Doctors, Fines Ophthalmologist $15,000 For Operating On Wrong Eye

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantics#Oyster Bay#Niantic Bay Yacht Club
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Milford gears up for third annual Porchfest

MILFORD — Residents will once again be partying on their porches this fall. The third annual Milford Porchfest is set for Oct. 1. PorchFest is an annual music event held across the country where bands perform on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007, as an attempt to bring local musicians and neighborhoods together and celebrate a sense of community.
MILFORD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
314
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy