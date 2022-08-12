Watch: TE Evan Engram comes away with Jags first touchdown vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a much better start than they did in their first preseason game as they took the field against the Cleveland Browns on Friday. While fans wanted to see them come away from their first two drives with touchdowns, they at least ended both with field goals, giving them six points to end the first quarter.

However, during the team’s third drive, the first-team offense was able to register the first touchdown of the game. That touchdown came when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was able to connect with tight end Evan Engram, who was wide open in the flats.

The Jags ran a play-action fake that got the defense moving to the right during the play. Lawrence and Engram then switched gears to the left side for an easy nine-yard reception where no defender was in range to make the stop.

Fans came into this preseason game wanting to see what the first-team offense could do under new coach Doug Pederson, and for the most part, they gave them a lot to be excited about. That’s especially the case when considering Engram was one of the Jags’ most important offensive additions who the staff has big plans for.

Engram wasn’t the only offseason acquisition making plays for the Jags, though. Zay Jones had a solid night as well. He had two receptions for 47 yards, including a 32-yard reception to open the game.

The Jags currently trail the Browns by a score of 17-14. However, their first-team offense and defense showed up and their performance on Friday marks another step in the right direction under the new coaching staff.