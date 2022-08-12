ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: TE Evan Engram comes away with Jags first touchdown vs. Browns

By James Johnson
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a much better start than they did in their first preseason game as they took the field against the Cleveland Browns on Friday. While fans wanted to see them come away from their first two drives with touchdowns, they at least ended both with field goals, giving them six points to end the first quarter.

However, during the team’s third drive, the first-team offense was able to register the first touchdown of the game. That touchdown came when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was able to connect with tight end Evan Engram, who was wide open in the flats.

The Jags ran a play-action fake that got the defense moving to the right during the play. Lawrence and Engram then switched gears to the left side for an easy nine-yard reception where no defender was in range to make the stop.

Fans came into this preseason game wanting to see what the first-team offense could do under new coach Doug Pederson, and for the most part, they gave them a lot to be excited about. That’s especially the case when considering Engram was one of the Jags’ most important offensive additions who the staff has big plans for.

Engram wasn’t the only offseason acquisition making plays for the Jags, though. Zay Jones had a solid night as well. He had two receptions for 47 yards, including a 32-yard reception to open the game.

The Jags currently trail the Browns by a score of 17-14. However, their first-team offense and defense showed up and their performance on Friday marks another step in the right direction under the new coaching staff.

BREAKING: LSU quarterback Myles Brennan reportedly walking away from football

We’ve been waiting for a major domino to fall in LSU’s tight quarterback battle this offseason, and that news came on Monday. According to a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic, sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan — who some considered the favorite to win the starting job — is walking away from the game of football after two injury-plagued seasons.
Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
Two Ravens players return to practice on Tuesday, one leaves early

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. They’ve gone through multiple weeks of training camp practices, honing in on their skillsets while also gaining chemistry with both teammates and coaches. However, injuries have also been somewhat of a storyline for the team, as multiple players have been working through minor ailments, as well as a few season-ending injuries popping up already.
Trevor Lawrence
Patriots make three moves on roster cut day

Like every other team around the league, the New England Patriots were tasked with cutting their roster down to 85 players before Tuesday’s deadline. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team is placing cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler on injured reserve. And they’re also waiving backup punter Jake Julien.
Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought of Isiah Pacheco's preseason debut

The hype leading up to Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut reached unparalleled heights. Well, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Pacheco in action. After just six offensive snaps, the rookie found himself in the game getting his first carry and working alongside Patrick Mahomes. His first carry was just a two-yard run up the gut, but his offensive line didn’t get much push on the play.
List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
