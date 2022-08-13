ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

pmi.edu

Pima Medical Institute Now Offers Hybrid Education

We understand that learning experiences are as individual as our students. To meet the growing need of students who require more flexibility in their schedules, Pima Medical is now offering Hybrid Education options for several of our nine-month certificate programs. Hybrid Education at Pima Medical is structured online education combined...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just two weeks into the new school year, and one school has already gone back to remote learning because of COVID-19. Parents are frustrated, but the school director says they are just following their ‘COVID Safe Practices’ plan. Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School (CCPS)...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
BELEN, NM
rrobserver.com

Vista Grande sold to California firm

ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
RIO RANCHO, NM
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
8newsnow.com

Residents at senior living facility facing relocation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOAT 7

Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
8newsnow.com

Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wibailoutpeople.org

Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!

Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
8 News Now

Parents weigh in on cell phone use being limited in CCSD classrooms

UPDATE: This article has been amended to correct issues with the original content. The Clark County School District did respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment. Officials from the district say the “Personal Technology and Communication Devices” policy has been in place and was last revised in 2013. Additionally, district officials say no such […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

